Designer Auxiliary Power
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-09-05
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
The HVDC - High Voltage Direct Current technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used, among other things, to transmit power over long distances & integrate renewables into the grid with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/se/sv/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
The department HVDC Engineering Plant Electrical Design manages the delivery of auxiliary power system for the HVDC stations. Design of this system is complex and depending on information from both internal and external stakeholders. System design, selectivity studies, equipment specification, cable and cable transit systems are part of the scope. The system we manage includes equipment such as: Auxiliary Transformers, Medium & Low voltage switchgear, Diesel Generator Systems, Batteries, UPS and cables. To be able to deliver the system in a safe and reliable way we are now searching for Project Engineers - Designers to strengthen our team.
Your responsibilities
As a Designer you will be part of a team, led by a Design Lead, with the overall responsibility for the department's scope of delivery regarding auxiliary power equipment for an HVDC station and will ensure that our deliveries are time and cost efficient with expected quality.
As Auxiliary Power Engineer, you will be accountable for different tasks in a project such as Auxiliary Power SLD, List of Load and load calculations, dimensioning of equipment, requirement specification for auxiliary power equipment, review supplier drawings, FAT, cable way and cable design, installation supervision, and commissioning.
At Hitachi Energy you will have a large global network and you will be part of a stimulating work environment that offers many opportunities to professional growth.
Your background
We see that you have some years of relevant experience.
Your experience, especially within auxiliary power or selectivity studies or leading installation/commissioning of low voltage equipment in the past, will play an important part to your success in this position.
If you, for e.g., are an experienced technician that wants to take the next step in your career and focus on the design part, this is the right fit for you.
It is considered a merit if you have knowledge of different CAD-tools that handles both electrical circuit diagrams and layouts.
As you will be part of an international company it is important that you are fluent in spoken and written English.
Excellent team working skills are another prerequisite.
The positions may require some travelling for customer and supplier meetings as well as site supervision.
Finally, you should be a person who brings a lot of energy into the group and has a natural ability to make crucial decisions.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We offer you a role where you can grow in various ways; in terms of visibility, in your leadership and in the mindset. Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements!
In these positions you can work both in Ludvika or Västerås.
Marie-Pier Charlton marie-pier.charlton@hitachienergy.com
, Recruiting Manager, +46 107 38 44 92, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Fredrik Söder fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy (Ludvika/Västerås) Jobbnummer
8880806