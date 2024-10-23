Design Facilitation Specialist
2024-10-23
Who you are
Do you have experience of project management and an enthusiasm for organizing and structure the ways of working? We are seeking for a Design Facilitation Specialist who will have an operational overview for all ongoing projects, resources, budgets and time frames within Home Furnishing & Retail Design, Growth & Marketing.
As a person, you are excellent in communication and have the ability to collaborate, engage and build trustful relationships with different stakeholders. You pay attention to details, are motivated to work cross-functionally and coordinate activities to achieve organizational goals. As an experienced Project Leader, you perform your work with accuracy and know how to organize, plan and structure the tasks. The strategical and analytical skills of yours are well-developed as well as your leadership- and risk management skills. Last but not least, you can easily identify yourself with the IKEA culture and values and have the ability to inspire, guide and develop the people around you.
To be qualified in this role, you have experience of leading projects, cross-functional collaborations, resource planning and budgeting. Proven advanced training within management, Human Resource or equivalent in combination with experience from global level and Service Office would be a valuable addition. We do also believe that you have proven good leadership capabilities and structural skills. You are experienced in building a team action plan and priorities, including commercial and budget needs and business calendars.
You have knowledge in the following areas:
• Knowledge of how to plan, organize and monitor costs and expenditures for a project
• Understanding how to set budgets and follow-up on cost development
• Knowledge of anticipating, planning and minimizing the cost of getting the right human capital in the right place at the right time
• Preferred: Knowledge of IKEAs corporate identity, core values and vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people
Your responsibilities
As a Design Facilitation Specialist, you will mainly be responsible for the Retail Solution Team and the Retail Design Lab from an operational perspective, resource planning, budgeting and follow-up.
More in detail you will be responsible for:
• Managing the total project portfolio in Retail Solution and Retail Design Lab teams and contributing to bring relevant initiatives into the Growth Plan to be shared with all IKEA retailers.
• Follow up the implementation and impact of all Common Retail solutions and supervise the development of the different digital follow up tools.
• Recruit and coordinate project teams and oversee team and tool setup
• Be an integrated member in the HF&RD management team supporting the development of the function.
• Managing the project budgets and being the contact responsible for operation of HF&RD team.
• Writing the business cases for each project and connecting with Business Navigation.
• Ensure continuous follow-up of the project process, including possible improvements.
This role is located in Malmö, Sweden, and will report to the Home Furnishing & Retail Design Manager. This is a temporary position for around 1 year.
About this work area
The mission for Growth & Marketing is to enable extraordinary growth by supporting the markets in a new era of meeting the customer. We will empower the markets to realize a simple, unique, and seamless meeting. We will provide our markets with economy of scale and exceptional quality in common solutions for all. We will organize for efficiency and effectiveness.
Apply now!
For questions regarding the recruitment process, contact Sofie Skarlöv at sofie.skarlov2@ingka.ikea.com
We look forward to receiving your application in English consisting of a CV and motivational letter.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03
E-post: sofie.skarlov2@ingka.ikea.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Älmhultsgatan 2
215 86 MALMÖ
