Design Engineer Tool Development
Mcub AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Linköping
2023-07-18
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mcub AB i Linköping
, Trollhättan
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Design Engineer Tool Development
Ready to embark on a new challenge?
Intelium Engineering is a consultant company founded in 2017, building on a vast experience from mechanical engineering while focusing on creating value for both our customers and co-workers. Intelium is amalgamation of two Latin words intellectus (ability to understand) and ingenium (talent). We don't let talent go to waste. We use our intellect to nurture our talent, to grow our experiences and to develop our competence. Our mission is to deliver great results for both our customers and ourselves - that's how we succeed.
Who are you?
We are looking for a Design Engineer with an interest in Tool Development. We're excited to further expand our competence with a colleague who has experience working as design engineer and have the complete know how from start to finish. We believe in sharing our knowledge and expanding our skillsets by learning from each other. You should be open to new experiences and technologies, wanting to keep yourself updated in your area of expertise and have a genuine tech interest. Your work will include gathering requirement, show construction and design ability using a model-based way of working. It's meritorious if you have experience with CATIA V5, ENOVIA or other similar applications is a great bonus.
Why Intelium?
At Intelium, you will get the opportunity to continue growing your competence while working on exciting assignments together with great customers and co-workers. Our vision is to create a better workplace for every engineer. We don't succeed unless our colleagues do, and we put emphasis in delivering value as well as meaning to everyone involved in the company. We believe that great results come from great people, and great people work at Intelium - together nothing can stop us. We live by our core values which include honesty, dedication, focus and passion.
Contact
If you have more questions about the position, feel free to contact Joey Laguidao at joey.laguidao@intelium.se
. We're looking forward to getting to know you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-17
E-post: joey.laguidao@intelium.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mcub AB
(org.nr 556749-5014)
Linköping (visa karta
)
582 54 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Intelium Engineering Jobbnummer
7971716