Design Engineer - Electrical
2023-12-05
We are looking for a dedicated Design Engineer Electrical to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our passionate Electrical Design team based in Skellefteå.
By joining us, you will be a key player in ramping up and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
The role :
As part of the Electrical Design team you will lead all Electrical design for one of our main parts in our Gigafactory, Northvolt Ett, supporting ongoing and new projects of our battery factories. You will be responsible for preparing, reviewing or coordinating the electrical engineering design.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Gathering the electrical design requirements from the different disciplines and coordinating with other discipline design teams.
Attendance in design meetings with vendors and contractors and attendance in inter-disciplinary BIM/model reviews or 2D drawing reviews.
Client representative at FATs for electrical equipment.
Creation of Electrical documents such as SLDs, electrical design procedure and associated typical drawings, electrical design specifications.
Preparation of Electrical calculations and equipment load schedules, to size and design the electrical equipment
Power system studies such as load flows, short circuit studies, arc flash and protection coordination studies and transient stability studies.
Checking red line documents, As-Built, and handover of the electrical plant to the Electrical Operations & Maintenance manager.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
A degree in BS/MSc University Degree
5+ years working experience in Electrical Engineering Design within Advanced Manufacturing, Oil and Gas or similar industry
Excellent English written and oral skills
Familiarity with Etap
Familiarity with Electrical standards, the National Electrical Safety Board's regulations
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in Swedish languages
