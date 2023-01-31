Design Engineer - Automotive
Currently, we are working with some very interesting product development projects within Automotive where we need to add to our group of experts in mechanical engineering. This is your chance to work closely with great engineers and learn something new every day!
Capgemini Engineering is one of the world's leading consulting companies in R&D. We work in most industries globally. In Scandinavia, we focus mainly on Automotive, Industry, Telecom and Life Science. We deliver, together with our global centers of expertise, solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-up companies. Today we are part of the Capgemini group, which gives us even more opportunities to find the right clients and projects.
Based on the clients' needs, we provide expert competence, entire project groups, services and overall commitments. Always based on what best suits the client's own organization and challenges.
As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering you have a great opportunity to shape your role as an engineer by yourself. We want everyone who works at Capgemini Engineering to feel that there are clear career paths and opportunities to broaden their skills.
If you are interested to work with international assignments, we could offer this as well. Working globally is an exciting challenge that provides increased insight into our deliveries and our global strength
Your role
We offer our clients product development services and need to strengthen our team with more skilled mechanical engineers. Depending on your own background and experience, you will work on different projects that we are currently running.
You will work from our office in Stockholm, from home, or on site at the client. You will be an important and central part of our cross-functional team and responsible for implementations and goals in our projects. In your daily work, you will be in contact with the client and you are responsible for the execution of your assignment from concept to finished product. We also have an in-house team, where we do both full-scale project deliveries.
Your profile
You have 5+ years of experience in product development as a mechanical engineer or other relevant background within Automotive
You are challenged by technical complexity and can suggest technical solutions and designs that best meet the specified requirements
Good knowledge of CATIA v5
Languages: English, Swedish (optional)
Meritorious for the position:
