Design and Project engineers within Automotive Chassis systems.
Afry AB / Formgivarjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla formgivarjobb i Trollhättan
2024-12-11
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Stenungsund
, Alingsås
, Munkedal
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY erbjuder tjänster inom teknik, design, digitalisering och rådgivning. Vi är hängivna experter inom industri, energi- och infrastruktur, som skapar värde för kommande generationer. AFRY har en global räckvidd med djupa rötter i Norden. Tillsammans accelererar vi omställningen till ett mer hållbart samhälle.
Job Description
Many persons think AFRY is only about technology. Our story though is mainly about the people - Brave engineers, Project leaders, Visionary leaders and Specialists working together to find new and sustainable solutions for generations to come. We want to make a difference providing our customers with solutions that add value.
Within AFRY Automotive R&D, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM 's, startup companies and system suppliers. We operate all over the world; mainly in Sweden, China, Brazil, US, India and UK.
Through great commitment, strong interpersonal skills and a desire to share your knowledge and experience with other, you create the right conditions for collaboration, continued development within the team and to make the team achieve excellent performance. You need to be able to navigate in complex organizational/political structures among different cultures and clients.
As we have assignments for both Swedish and international clients, daily and weekly commuting may occur.
Our Automotive team in Trollhättan is looking for additional colleagues.
You will be part of the automotive Chassis team within AFRY that consists of a range of automotive and project experts.
We are seeking a number of committed and competent employees with at least 5-10 years' experience in vehicle development or major industrial projects with equivalent work experience. Either you are a Design Engineer or a Project Engineer to your current profile.
Qualifications
Master any of the CAD systems like Catia, NX or CREO besides documented experience from working with Automotive Chassis subsystems.
Accountability for achieving project objectives in each area.
Rapid development of subsystems with supplier base mostly in EU and China.
Strategic work, combined with demands and sense of urgency in a changing environment.
Ability to work x-functional with a holistic view.
Develop and stimulate your team members to achieve excellent performance.
Additional Information
We can offer an innovative, dynamic, experienced multi-project environment. You will have the opportunity to work with new tec0hnologies in the area of project and product development. A great opportunity to explore and learn more about engineering and team work. Get to know people and other cultures. Welcome with your application!
Please note that we don't accept applications via email.
If you have questions regarding the positions please contact Section Manager Jan Tammpere/ jan.tammpere@afry.com
if you have questions about the recruitment process please contact recruiter Anders Kristiansen/ anders.a.kristiansen@afry.com
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
461 30 TROLLHÄTTAN Jobbnummer
9056432