Department Manager - Application Management
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Linköping
2026-05-05
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Stockholm
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
Our Application Management department is a key component in the delivery of Cambio's core services. The department consists of four expert teams that work closely together, adapting their collaboration depending on delivery scope and customer needs. In total, the department comprises approximately 30 technical engineers, primarily based in Linköping, with additional team members in Stockholm.
As the scope and complexity of our deliveries continue to grow, we see a clear need to strengthen our leadership capacity within Application Management. To ensure sustainable people management, continued team development, and high-quality service delivery, the department is now being divided into two equally sized Application Management teams.
We are therefore looking for two Department Managers who will work closely together as one leadership team. The managers will share responsibility for personnel, collaboration, and delivery, while jointly overseeing the Application Management function as a whole. This setup enables closer leadership, better support for the teams, and a more sustainable way of managing both people and deliveries over time.
The teams are characterised by strong self-leadership and deliver both internal services and external support and consultancy to our customers. Within the department, a specialised team focuses on 3rd line support, supporting end users and customer organisations in the use and management of Cambio's commercial applications, with a particular focus on Cambio COSMIC, our Electronic Health Record (EHR) system.
We offer:
An important and developing leadership role where you inspire and support your team's growth while contributing to the success and continuous improvement of our service organization.
Broad contact areas - from end users to IT specialists and leaders at all levels of the organization.
The chance to work with driven and dedicated colleagues who truly care about our customers and the positive impact we create for society.
You'll join a welcoming organization with a warm and inclusive culture, where teamwork and open collaboration are at the heart of everything we do!
Responsibilities
Personnel management, being leader that will ensure your employees have a work environment that enables a healthy work balance and motivating day to day work.
Develop delivery processes both within the team, but also between different teams, in collaboration with other leaders and team members. Working with KPI:s and finance follow-up.
Be a key player in the IT management team, helping shape strategy and spotting smart tech solutions that boost how we work and help us reach our goals.
Work with our customer teams, supporting our customer success managers in fulfilling our customers expectations.
Build strong internal relationships, working closely with stakeholders across the organization to ensure alignment and smooth collaboration. You will work especially closely with IT operations, R&D, and product owners.
About you
You have experience from roles where driving initiatives forward, motivating others, and building strong team spirit have been important. There is a clear ambition to grow as a leader and manager in a larger, driven organisation. Curiosity, a willingness to learn, and a collaborative mindset comes naturally to you.
A general understanding of IT makes it possible to ask the right questions and absorb information. This supports sound decision-making and the creation of clear, realistic roadmaps together with the team and co-manager.
Fast-paced environments gives you energy, and work is approached in a structured way. Priorities are clear, and focus is placed on getting the right things done at the right time. Strong interpersonal skills, an ability to build networks, and clear communication help create trust and effective collaboration.
Requirements
Experience in a leadership or coordination role, such as teamlead, project manager or similar
Experience working with application support, preferably in application management
A solid understanding of application management across the full lifecycle, from deployment and operation to maintenance and retirement
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
It's a bonus if you
Have experience with people management responsibilities
Have worked with application management within a software company or a similar technical environment.
A technical background that supports understanding of systems, applications, and delivery contexts.
Experience from the healthcare or clinical domain
Additional information:
Place of employment: Linköping
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Additional Information: The role involves access to sensitive information, therefore a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
The recruitment process will include a personality test and a problem-solving test.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7629519-1981953". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://cambio.teamtailor.com
Gamla Tanneforsvägen 92 (visa karta
)
582 54 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9893486