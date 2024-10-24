Dedicated Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Specialist
Are you passionate about fostering an inclusive culture and want to work in a dynamic and impactful role? The Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) is seeking a proactive Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DEI) Specialist to drive our efforts in creating a more diverse and inclusive environment for both employees and students.
If you are an individual who thrives in a collaborative setting and has a track record of driving change, this is a perfect opportunity for you!
We offer
We offer a dynamic, hands-on role at one of Europe's leading business schools, where you will have the unique opportunity to shape the DEI landscape. You will be part of a supportive environment that is deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with ongoing initiatives to foster positive change. In addition, we provide competitive employment terms and ample opportunities for professional growth.
About the role
As a DEI Specialist, you will play a critical role in fostering a more inclusive culture for both employees and students. You will work proactively, focusing on raising awareness of DEI issues and providing advisory support to the organization. Your responsibilities will include analysis, reporting, and follow-up on key initiatives, as well as conducting investigations to support both students and employees. You will collaborate closely with our faculty representative, who is responsible for DEI strategy in academic matters, while reporting directly to the HR Director.
This position is a key driver in promoting DEI across all levels of the organization, and we expect you to actively embody DEI principles in all your work and interactions.
Your key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Drive, develop and implement strategies to promote diversity, inclusion, and equity across all organizational levels, ensuring alignment with goals.
- Act as a trusted advisor to leadership, employees, and students, offering expert advice and serving as a sounding board on DEI-related issues.
- Conduct thorough analysis and reporting on DEI initiatives, identifying trends and opportunities for improvement, and tracking progress through regular follow-ups.
- Lead and oversee investigations related to DEI concerns, ensuring a fair and confidential process.
- Collaborate with the faculty representative on academic DEI strategies, ensuring cohesive and integrated approaches to inclusion within the learning environment.
- Plan, coordinate, and lead events, campaigns, and awareness activities that promote a culture of inclusion and diversity throughout the organization.
- Work closely with HR colleagues, providing education and support, and serve as an internal advisor on DEI practices and policies to foster a more inclusive workplace.
Qualifications:
- A relevant academic degree in behavioral sciences, social sciences, law, HR, or a related field.
- 3-5 years of experience in DEI work.
- Fluent in both English and Swedish, with excellent communication skills.
- Experience working in a knowledge-driven environment, preferably from academia.
- Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build trust and networks easily across the organization.
- Skilled in delivering engaging presentations and facilitating learning for large groups with confidence and clarity.
- A high level of integrity and consistently handles sensitive issues with professionalism and discretion.
- Experience with Swedish labor laws and discrimination regulations is an advantage.
Other
This is a full-time, permanent employment and a 6-month probationary period applies. Background checks will be conducted on final candidates.
About Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
