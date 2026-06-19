DC Team Leader
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Speditörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla speditörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-19
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Katrineholm
, Örebro
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Om rollen
WHAT YOU'LL DO
At our Distribution Center in Eskilstuna, we are responsible for the logistics operations and the distribution of fashion items to our retail customers in Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark.
As a DC Team Leader you lead a high-performing DC team to ensure daily operational excellence, focusing on team development, compliance, and continuous improvement to support customer satisfaction and business goals.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Lead and manage day-to-day warehouse operations, ensuring timely and accurate flow of goods across inbound, outbound, returns, VAS, and inventory functions.
Lead, coach, and support team members to develop skillset, improve performance and retain a high-performing workforce.
Build a safe, inclusive, and motivating work environment where team members feel seen, heard, and valued.
Drive engagement and promote accountability through clear expectations and feedback in a fair and consistent manner.
Support and apply HR best practices and policies eg fair performance management and conflict resolution
Support recruitment, onboarding, and workforce planning based on capacity needs.
Collaborate with internal teams to align on daily priorities and support service targets.
Maintain operational standards, drive simplification, and identify opportunities for improvement through data, feedback, and collaboration.
Ensure accurate system transactions and inventory integrity through routine counts, audits, and investigations.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will lead a team of approximately 20 DC Associates, ensuring effective collaboration, performance, and development within your team.
As DC Team Leader, you report directly to DC Department Manager.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the DC. Your key partners will include:
DC Management & Operations Teams
Human Resources
System & Automation Teams
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
At least 1 year of experience as a formal leader with full people management responsibility.
Experience delivering high-quality end-to-end processes with strong attention to product care, inventory accuracy, and operational KPIs.
A solid understanding of garment or goods flow and the ability to take ownership to secure service levels and product integrity.
A hands-on, pragmatic approach to daily workflow management and operational challenges.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to identify root causes and find improvement opportunities in productivity, process flow, and system use.
Experience coaching team members and developing their technical and operational skills to build a high-performing team.
The ability to support colleagues in understanding systems, logistics routines, and operational standards.
A structured approach to following KPIs, routines, and daily targets to ensure strong operational performance.
A good understanding of HR routines, progressive discipline, and employee relations principles to contribute to a fair, compliant, and respectful workplace.
Good communication skills in both Swedish and English
And people who are...
Hands-on, solution-oriented, and comfortable managing day-to-day operational challenges.
Positive, adaptable, and motivated by change with a strong "can‐do" attitude.
Curious, flexible, and eager to learn and adapt to new tools, workflows, and business needs.
Empathetic, proactive, and inclusive leaders who help foster a culture of diversity, trust, openness, and belonging.
Supportive team players who encourage peer learning and knowledge sharing.
Responsible, structured, and committed to consistently achieving daily targets and team goals.
Additional Information
We offer fixed-term contracts lasting until August 31, 2027.Collective agreement with Unionen. You will work on a rotating schedule that includes regular evening shifts and weekend work (both Saturdays and Sundays).The location is based in Eskilstuna, which is part of Logistic Region Europe. Start date during Autumn 2026.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Linigar Albazi (DC Operations Manager), Linigar.albazi@hm.com
.
Sounds interesting? Apply by sending in your CV as soon as possible, but no later than 26 July 2026. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
We also want to inform you about routines in the recruitment process, which means that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to a drug and alcohol test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks in the criminal record.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
At H&M, our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products to our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of a demand-driven, efficient, circular supply chain, our dynamic logistics teams are consciously committed to and guided by our values. We work with scalable and innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Simply put, our Logistics function ensures the right product arrives at the right place, at the right time, with the right quality and at the right cost within all channels– with the least possible impact on the environment.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Svista Industriväg (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9971444