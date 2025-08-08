Datainsamlare Malmö
2025-08-08
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city by car, collect some outside visible data sitting in the car and upload them to our system using very simple mobile application.
It is a back-up position (on occasional basis) with possibility of turning into regular part-time job in the future.
One should be available on weekdays from 10:00 till 13:00 or from 13:00 till 16:00.
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working and looking for additional source of income.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Malmö".
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
