Datainsamlare Halmstad

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Halmstad
2024-07-29


International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city, collect simple data and upload them to our system using mobile application. It is a back-up position (on occasional basis) . One should be available on weekdays from around 11:00 till 15:00.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-28
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Datainsamlare Halmstad".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
302 50  HALMSTAD

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources (sverige) AB

Jobbnummer
8815827

