Datainsamlare Halmstad
2024-07-29
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city, collect simple data and upload them to our system using mobile application. It is a back-up position (on occasional basis) . One should be available on weekdays from around 11:00 till 15:00.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-28
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
