Database Manager
2025-12-07
A Snapshot of Your Day
You'll manage and optimize enterprise data systems, working with SQL databases and applications while ensuring seamless integration with connected platforms and databases like Alteryx and Snowflake. Your day will involve designing efficient data workflows, developing user-friendly applications, and maintaining secure, high-performing data environments.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Database Excellence: Maintain and tune SQL databases for reliability and performance.
* Application Development: Build and enhance applications using JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and CSS for dynamic, responsive interfaces.
* Integration Leadership: Develop RESTful APIs to connect with external systems and ensure smooth interoperability with Snowflake and Alteryx.
* Data Analytics & ETL: Design and execute ETL workflows in Alteryx, leveraging Snowflake for advanced analytics and reporting.
* Optimization & Governance: Monitor system performance, apply best practices for workflow efficiency, and uphold data security and governance standards.
What You Bring
* Technical Expertise:
* Oracle SQL and PL/SQL for database management.
* Oracle APEX development with JavaScript, AJAX, HTML, and CSS.
* RESTful API design and integration.
* Proficiency in Snowflake (SQL, architecture) and Alteryx Designer (ETL, In-DB tools).
* Analytical Skills: Ability to design efficient data workflows and optimize performance across platforms.
* Collaboration & Problem-Solving: Strong communication skills to work across teams and resolve complex integration challenges.
* Preferred: Experience with cloud-based data platforms, hybrid architecture, and advanced analytics features.
About the Team
You'll be joining a newly established team with a clear mission: to unite our tools and data expertise under one roof. The team is made up of senior engineers who drive the strategic development of our engineering tools landscape, as well as team leads who partner with colleagues in India to deliver essential documents and data to our customers. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do, with a strong focus on improving project processes and working closely with all engineering teams. This is your chance to help shape a team that's committed to continuous improvement and operational excellence.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 286214 not later than 2025-01-10.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Ida Majala on ida.majala@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
