Data Warehouse Information Specialist
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-01-23
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 28167
Welcome to Group Data Management, where we pride ourselves on making great solutions and direct Nordea's transformation by providing a holistic and structured understanding of the bank, and its surrounding environment to enable the Customer Vision and the Business Strategy.
We are looking for a Data Warehousing Information Specialist to join the Common Data Warehouse team at Nordea. This is an opportunity for you to work with a wide range of data related topics and projects of high importance to Nordea. You will get to interact with stakeholders across the different business areas and group functions in Nordea Group, with a focus on the end-to-end delivery lifecycle starting from the requirements definition to the developed services and capabilities.
About our team
Meet the CDW team. Our role is to supports and delivers business development activities and data analysis to all business areas of the Nordea group. The data stored in CDW (Common Data Warehouse) is used for management, regulatory and supervisory purposes which means CDW is one of the main tools of the Nordea group to support the day-to-day running of Nordea. The CDW has expanded in use, across the business areas within the group and we are therefore looking to expand the unit. The team consists of data professionals across the Nordics and Poland with skills ranging from functional to deep hands-on technical capabilities.
As a unit we are Application Owners & Data Asset Owners of Nordea's main Data Warehouse.
What we are doing:
* Work as business solution architects by providing solutions and identifying areas of improvements
* Ensure alignment to business and IT (Information Technology) architecture and assess business value for our stakeholders
* Provide end-user support to business areas across Nordea, who need data or remediate data quality issues
* Proactively seek to improve the data quality in the Common Data Warehouse whenever we find data issues
* Drive and proactively work on making the Common Data Warehouse even better
* Make sure that the Common Date Warehouse runs efficiently and minimise cost (Total Cost of Ownership)
* Improve the development processes around Common Data Warehouse development
* Do strategic integrations to secure proper integration of the Common Date Warehouse in Nordea's Data Reference Architecture
* Produce and conduct basic training in the Common Data Warehouse including SQL and Snowflake
* Provide CDW Wiki, Viva Engage and Virtual meetings to inform and support the Common Data Warehouse business users and stakeholders
As the Data Warehouse Information Specialist, you will be working in a collaborative, high performing and ever-changing environment towards many different business and IT areas within Nordea as well as external vendors.
What you'll be doing
Main responsibilities in this role:
* Provide end-user support to business areas across Nordea who need data or remediate data quality issues
* Provide end-user support to business areas across Nordea in connect to data protection within CDW
* Drive and proactively work on making the Common Data Warehouse even better
Who you are
This is the right role for you if you enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table. You are self-motivated, dependable, willing to speak up - even when it is difficult - and committed to empowering others as well as having multiple challenges at the same time in a sometimes hectic environment.
Your background and skills include:
* Experience from financial sector and coding will be a plus
* University degree in relevant area
* Excellent communication skills - including fluency in English
* Excellent analytical abilities and high attention to details
* Enjoy problem-solving and knowledge sharing with your colleagues
It would be ideal if you also have:
* Ability to understand business requirements and turn those into functional specifications and designs
* Process- and result-oriented and eager to learn
* Have skills to drive tasks in a structured way
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Please note that we will start interviews already before job opening closes, submit your application as soon as possible, no later than 31/01/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact hiring manager: Tine Albrechtsen, tine.albrechtsen@nordea.com
.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
