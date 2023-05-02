Data Scientist to Marakanda in Stockholm
2023-05-02
Are you interested in data, AI and Machine Learning? Marakanda in Stockholm is looking for a Data Scientist!
At Marakanda, you will create predictive models that learn and improve over time for companies with millions of customers! As a Data Scientist, you play a central role in our team that is pioneering AI and Machine Learning to predict user behaviour using big data from all around the world.
The Opportunity
* You will work in a creative environment in an expanding company.
* We offer you a key role in our journey ahead, AI and Machine Learning is at the core of what we do.
* Our culture is synonymous with great freedom and own initiatives.
Your Challenge
With the help of data, AI and Machine Learning, we help telecom operators around the world to better understand their customer 's current and future needs. As a Data Scientist, you will design and develop predictive models as well as running tests and performing statistical analysis.
You will have great opportunities to influence our development and working methods together with your team. We think that the best solution is the result of collaboration and openness to new ideas!
The Team and Workplace
You will be part of a small team consisting of colleagues with deep knowledge in AI and Machine Learning. To ensure a good collaboration within the team, we have stand-ups every day. Marakanda offers the opportunity to work remotely on a part-time basis and our office is located on the 30:th floor in Kista Science Tower.
About You
You either soon will graduate with a Master of Science in for example mathematics, computer science, physics, machine learning, or you already have graduated from the university and have some work experience within AI and Machine Learning. It is meritorious with experience of predictive models based on large data sets.
As a person, you cooperate well with others. You have a great technical interest and are happy to contribute your own ideas. You thrive in a role where you can take responsibility for your tasks and strive to deliver an end product with good quality.
Welcome with your application!
