Data Scientist
2025-07-03
Are you passionate about pushing the development of the next generation data analytics solutions at a leading global company? Toyota Material Handling's R&D department is on the lookout for a talented and motivated Data Scientist to help shape the future of connected forklift solutions. If you thrive on exploring state-of-the-art AI/ML techniques while also delivering impactful insights using classical analysis methods, we want to hear from you!
The position
Our data analytics team is at the forefront of transforming how data drives decision-making at Toyota Material Handling. We work with an exciting range of tasks, from classical data analysis and interactive visualizations of connected data to the latest AI/ML models and edge computing. Our mission is to generate meaningful insights and features from diverse data streams, advancing Toyota's innovation and leadership in the industry. In this role, you'll have a direct impact on both the team's vision and the development of next-generation, data-driven functionalities.
As a Data Scientist, you will:
* Develop and implement innovative forklift functionalities using AI/ML algorithms, driving smarter and more efficient operations.
* Transform raw data into actionable insights, enabling data-driven decision-making that shapes strategic initiatives across the company.
* Collaborate on cutting-edge research projects with academic partners to develop and refine AI/ML solutions that lead the industry.
* Foster a culture of collaboration and knowledge-sharing within our team, contributing to our collective success and growth.
We are looking for a data scientist who has:
* A master's degree in data science, engineering physics, computer science, statistics, machine learning or a related field
* 2+ years of experience in a Data Scientist or similar analytical role, with a proven ability to independently manage and drive your projects.
* Strong programming skills in languages such as Python, R, and SQL, along with experience using data science and AI/ML frameworks.
It's good if you bring with you:
* A strong interest in exploring data to find new insights and develop innovative functionalities.
* A solid understanding of machine learning techniques, data modelling and statistical analysis
* Experience or interest in Data Engineering is a plus.
We are looking for a self-motivated and supportive individual with strong initiative and the ability to take charge in various situations. The ideal candidate pedagogical insight, enabling them to effectively guide and educate others while maintaining a proactive and solution-oriented approach.
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling?
Toyota Material Handling is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
At Toyota, we combine classic design with modern technology in automation, IoT and AI. Our product portfolio ranges from manual hand trucks to driverless vehicles with advanced technology. In the R&D department, we work with short development cycles to meet the demand of a rapidly growing market.
Application
Send your application no later than 2025-08-17.
If you are applying for a job and have a protected identity you should contact HR, who will guide you further for a secure application process.
For more information please contact. Notice that we're on vacation between w.29-32, but we will answer your questions as soon as we can:
* Mattias Tingström, Recruiting Manager, mattias.tingstrom@toyota-industries.eu
* Josefin Nilsson, HR, josefin.nilsson@toyota-industries.eu
