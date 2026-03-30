Data Scientist - Finance
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR - We're looking for a business-savvy data scientist to build and scale financial analytics, from data models and metrics frameworks to forecasting and strategic insights. You'll turn product and business data into clear decisions, partner closely with Finance, Data, and Engineering, and support executive reporting and fundraising with reliable models, dashboards, and analysis.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with plain English. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
A business-minded data scientist excited to level up our financial analytics by building metrics frameworks and data models.
Ability to move seamlessly between exploratory analysis, behavioral modeling, hypothesis testing, and strategic recommendations.
Experience creating production-level data models with strong testing, and clear ownership across pipelines.
Solid technical foundation (SQL, Python, statistical analysis) - comfortable working with data at scale and translating it into insights.
Deep curiosity about user behavior and what actually drives growth and retention
Expertise in financial modeling, forecasting, and scenario analysis (P&L, cash flow, unit economics).
What you'll do
Partner with the Finance team to build and maintain financial projections, decision analyses, and long-range plans
Work closely with data and engineering teams to leverage product and business data for deeper financial insights, cohort analysis, and predictive modeling
Analyze funnels, cohorts, and user behaviors to surface insights that drive decisions
Build dashboards, alerts, and automated reporting to keep the team informed and aligned
Monitor data quality and collaborate with engineering to maintain reliability
Translate complex financial data into clear narratives for executive and board audiences
Support fundraising and strategic initiatives with ad-hoc financial analysis and data room preparation
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and AI love:
Frontend: React
Backend: Golang and Rust
Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Many LLM providers
DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, , infra-as-code (Terraform)
And always on the lookout for what's next!
How we hire
Fill out a short form and hop on a quick intro call with our recruiting team
Walk through past work and real examples of your process
Show us your Most Impressive Project
Cross-functional interviews to meet more team members
About your application
Please submit your application in English. It's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join.
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested please apply through our careers portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739) Jobbnummer
9828956