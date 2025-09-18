Data Scientist - Commercial
We are looking for a Data Scientist who is passionate about leveraging data to drive commercial success in the gaming industry. In this role, you'll focus on using analytics to identify growth opportunities, optimize game monetization strategies, and support marketing initiatives. You'll partner with game designers, product managers, and business stakeholders to unlock data-driven insights that fuel our business growth.
Example of responsibilities
Conduct analyses of in-game economy data to identify opportunities for revenue growth and product improvements.
Build dashboards and reports to track business performance and provide actionable insights to stakeholders.
Partner with the marketing team to measure campaign performance, and provide data-driven recommendations to optimize marketing spend.
Design and analyze A/B tests to measure the impact of new features and monetization tactics.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind.
Strong proficiency in SQL, preferably using tools such as BigQuery.
Experience in working with ETLs and data pipelines.
Proficiency in Python for data modelling and analysis over large datasets.
Experience working with financial and/or marketing data.
Ability to communicate insights and strategies to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Experience or interest in games.
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
