Data Product Manager To Onemed
Nexer Recruit AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-10-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Kävlinge
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
At OneMed we are now expanding our team with a Data Product Manager - a newly created role where you will be a key player in driving the development of analytics solutions to empower our business through actionable insights. You will manage our data and BI solutions and lead a community of super users, ensuring our solutions are accessible and valuable across the organization, helping OneMed to continue being a leading healthcare partner.
WHY JOIN US?At OneMed, you'll have the opportunity to make a real difference by helping healthcare providers and patients across Europe. We deliver medical supplies and equipment within the healthcare sector, every day and all year around. We offer a supportive work environment and dynamic work culture that encourages innovation, initiatives, professional growth, and a strong sense of purpose. Additionally, you'll benefit from working within a company known for its short decision-making paths.
YOUR ROLEYou join us in a brand-new role where you will manage our new data platform based on Microsoft Fabric. You lead the development and business value realization through a community of super users. In this broad role you will be in the middle of data, technology, and business strategy. You will build strong relationships and teamwork with stakeholders, super users in different business units, data engineering and data architecture. Your responsibilities include:
Data Product Management: You will manage our data product roadmap and maintain the backlog for analytics development. You will ensure that our new MS Fabric data solution and our Power BI reports meet the changing requirements of the organization and ensure that we work with continuous improvement.
Super User Community Leadership: By implementing self-service BI tools and fostering a community of super users, you'll empower others to effectively utilize data in their day-to-day work. You will lead and coach super users, ensuring they are equipped to provide 1st line support for BI, while also measuring and reporting the impact of data products on business performance.
Stakeholder Engagement: You will actively lead the data and BI strategy, building strong relationships with stakeholders and ensuring that the technical solutions drive real business value. Through great collaboration, you will ensure that the data products we develop are user-friendly and aligned with business objectives.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for a driven and business oriented team player with a passion for data analytics and business intelligence. You excel at building relationships, understanding business needs, and delivering data solutions that drive results. Your positive attitude and strong communication skills enable you to engage and coach colleagues across various departments and ensure that they can make the most of available data tools. Your strong analytical skills help you in taking your own initiatives.
You should have a bachelor's degree in IT or an area related to data modeling or business analysis and at least some years of experience in a similar role within data product management, BI or data analytics. You have proficiency in Power BI frontend development and knowledge of MS Fabric. Familiarity with tech such as PySpark and Azure data solutions are an advantage. You have strong communication skills in English, and Swedish is an advantage.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, please submit your application. For more information, contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46703018279 or Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ +46723612844.
ABOUT ONEMEDOneMed is a healthcare partner focused on providing medical supplies and consulting services to the healthcare sector. The company offers a comprehensive range of approx. 50,000 medical products and supplies, as well as tools to support decision-making and optimize healthcare processes. OneMed primarily serves healthcare providers looking to improve patient outcomes and lower the total cost of care.
OneMed is part of Asker Healthcare Group, which consists of more than 40 companies in 14 countries and 2,600 employees. Every day, the services and products of our companies reach tens of thousands of nurses and healthcare professionals who meet millions of patients across Europe annually. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Jenny Nilsson jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com +46703018279 Jobbnummer
8934646