Data Platform Engineer at Avinode Group
Friday Väst AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Friday Väst AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about building cutting-edge data solutions? Avinode Group are on an exciting data journey, and we need a talented Data Platform Engineer to help take their platform to the next level. You are warmly welcome to submit your application today - we apply ongoing selection!
About the position:
Founded in Sweden in 2002, Avinode Group provides cutting-edge B2B software solutions that support the global business aviation industry. With around 2000 clients across the globe, they help brokers and operators streamline their workflow, from sourcing aircraft to booking trips and managing fleets. Their tools minimize stress and maximize profits, offering a seamless process from quoting to payment with a fully integrated solution.
As a Data Platform Engineer at Avinode, you will play a key role in building the technical foundations of a new data platform. While their data journey is still in its early stages, they have laid a solid foundation over the past year and are starting to see the benefits. Now, we're looking for someone to help them scale this platform and expand its capabilities across the organization. You'll be working with data integration, platform architecture, and developing solutions to empower analysts and teams across the company.
What You'll Do:
Develop new integrations to support a growing array of data sources and ensure seamless data flow into the platform.
Work closely with the Product Engineering team to shape the future of the data platform and ensure its continued growth and scalability.
Identify and resolve issues in data pipelines, ensuring reliability and efficiency for users across the company.
Support teams in building data models that help drive insights and decision-making processes across the business.
Who We're Looking For:
2-3 years of experience in a similar data engineering or platform engineering role.
Proficient in Python and/or Scala with the ability to write clean, efficient code.
Strong SQL skills and experience working with complex queries and data sets.
We are looking for a driven and innovative individual who thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. Since the majority of the work will be done remotely, we need someone with a high level of personal maturity, able to manage their time effectively and stay self-motivated. You enjoy tackling complex challenges, working independently when needed, and taking initiative. A proactive problem solver, you balance attention to detail with a big-picture mindset, and your excellent communication skills allow you to collaborate seamlessly with cross-functional teams. Most importantly, you have a passion for data and are excited to contribute to a platform that will shape the future of their business.
About the employment:
This is a recruitment where you will be employed directly by the client company. Friday is responsible for the recruitment process, and all questions should be directed to Friday.
Additional information:
Employment type: Full-time, remote.
Location: Gothenburg.
Contact person: Sanja Velimirovic.
Salary: Fixed monthly.
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make a continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
About FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients' and candidates' needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance of finding harmony between values and corporate culture, which both candidate and client consider optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each day. "Friday - every day," how about that? Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Friday Väst AB
(org.nr 559141-1326) Arbetsplats
Friday Jobbnummer
8909876