Data Platform Engineer
BannerFlow AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Bannerflow is a fast-growing global SaaS company building a Creative Intelligence Platform that enables enterprise brands to predict, create, and optimize advertising across channels.
We're on a company-wide AI transformation journey, where AI and agentic workflows are becoming a core part of how we build and innovate, with high expectations on adoption across all teams.
Our teams are highly autonomous, collaborative, and we are now looking for another passionate engineer to join us!
The challenge: Scaling data for the future
Our platform serves 500+ million impressions daily, with peaks over 1 billion impressions, and we're just getting started. We're currently rebuilding our entire data infrastructure from the ground up to adopt a data lakehouse approach, enabling:
Scalability & Flexibility: Handling billions of data points while staying cost-efficient and future-proof.
Data-Driven Features (AI & ML): Enabling predictive models and automation based on historical data.
Business Intelligence & Analytics: Delivering insights directly to customers in our platform.
To make this vision a reality, we're looking for an experienced Data Platform Engineer to join our Platform team, and take full ownership of designing and building a scalable, high-performance data platform that will power the next generation of our product.
Are you + Bannerflow = True?
We believe this is an opportunity for you who want to take the technical lead and define our data platform and best practices. Your work will directly impact customers and drive innovation in Ad Tech as part of an autonomous tech team. You'll tackle cutting-edge challenges in large-scale data processing, ML pipelines, and advanced analytics.
At Bannerflow, we live by our values of passion, collaboration, and challenge. You'll be part of a vibrant culture with activities like padel tournaments, webinars, Friday beers, and Level-up Hackathons. We offer a hybrid workplace and a competitive compensation package, including pension according to ITP1, health allowance, parental leave top-up, and health care insurance.
Your mission
Design and build scalable data pipelines for analytics and AI-driven features.
Build on our existing lakehouse foundations to shape the architecture's next stage, balancing performance, flexibility, and cost.
Ensure high data quality and reliability, implementing best practices in data modelling, governance and observability.
Collaborate closely with our Data Analysts, Chief Architect, Engineers, and Product teams to create data-driven features and insights.
Evaluate and implement new technologies to ensure a modern, scalable, and future-proof data stack.
So, what are we looking for?
5+ years of experience as a Data Engineer/Data Platform Engineer/Data Lead, working with large-scale data processing.
Strong knowledge of cloud data platforms (Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, Azure, or AWS).
Experience working with data lake and lakehouse technologies (cloud storage solutions, Iceberg tables, Delta Lake, etc.).
Experience with designing scalable architectures and pipelines that support large datasets efficiently.
Passion for AI/ML-driven data features and enabling advanced analytics.
Problem-solver mindset, you love optimizing performance and building robust systems.
Curiosity & ownership - you thrive in an environment where you can experiment and improve.
Not sure if you check all the boxes? Apply anyway!
We believe that mindset and passion are just as important as technical skills. If you have a software engineering background, love solving complex problems, and are a data nerd at heart, we'd love to hear from you, even if you don't meet every requirement. We're looking for the right person, not just the perfect resume. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities.
Join us at Bannerflow and help us build a world-class data platform that powers the future of Ad Tech! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7799874-2023292". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242), https://career.bannerflow.com
Bannerflow (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Jobbnummer
9933757