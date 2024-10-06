Data Engineer in SCD Data & Technology, Core Business Supply
2024-10-06
Company Description
Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
We create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Is This Role for Me?
Do you share IKEA's values?
Do you have at least 5 years' experience as a Data Engineer?
Are you Databricks certified?
Do you have deep knowledge of Python, SQL and PySpark?
If your answer is yes to at least three of the four statements above, then come and join us at IKEA!
Job Description
Supply Analytics Management has the assignment to create value and enable business growth by bringing data from across IKEA together to gather actionable insights. We work closely with our business stakeholders and form product teams that deliver cutting edge; data driven solutions for our coworkers.
We work in a modern cloud-based Azure environment, and you will be a part of the engineering team of approximately 15, continuously developing our data products and analytical capabilities. You will be regularly involved in workshops with coworkers to harness modern data infrastructure efficiently and provide long term solutions. Supporting a complex organisation to realise the benefits that modern data engineering can bring is at the heart of the role.
As a Data Engineer at IKEA, you will play a key role in designing, building, and maintaining our data infrastructure to support business intelligence, analytics, and decision-making processes.
Your responsibilities will include:
Data ingestion and integration, including identifying and integrating data from various on-premises/cloud/hybrid sources, including internal databases, external APIs, and third-party vendors.
Develop and implement efficient and scalable processes for data extraction, loading & transformation (ELT) into our data lake, ensuring timely and accurate data processing.
Implement and optimize data models to facilitate efficient storage and retrieval of information.
Implement data governance policies to ensure compliance with industry regulations and internal standards. Enhance data security measures to protect sensitive information.
Provide subject matter expertise and operational know-how to support data product teams with conversion of data related business requirements into data architectures and technical solutions.
Document and make the operational know-how of the data infrastructure and engineering solutions work available for the IKEA ecosystem and ensure awareness around available data.
Leverage best practices in continuous integration and delivery.
Ensure cost consciousness and scalable, maintainable solutions.
In this role you will report to our Data & Analytics Manager within Data & Technology at IKEA Supply.
The role is office based, with flexibility to work from home where required.
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people & data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We believe that our new colleague in Data Engineering should have at least 5 years' experience in building systems that collect, manage, and convert raw data into usable information, designing and implementing data pipelines to a high industry standard as well as excellent knowledge of Python, SQL, and PySpark.
In addition, excellent working knowledge of Databricks, ideally with Associate Data Engineer or Professional Data Engineer certification is crucial. It would also be beneficial to have knowledge of Microsoft Fabric, ideally with DP-600 or DP-700 certification.
The ideal applicant has good communication and collaboration skills and will be a team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships with coworkers, and loves sharing knowledge. You are a curious problem solver who wants to keep learning in a dynamic global environment. The role is office based so meeting face to face and working collaboratively to solve problems should be something you enjoy.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA here.
If you are passionate about data engineering, thrive in a collaborative environment, and want to contribute to the success of a global furniture retailer, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Join us as we continue to innovate and shape the future of our industry.
Additional information
This position is based in Älmhult/Malmö, Warsaw or Pratteln.
Please note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email.
We look forward to receiving your application at the latest 30th October 2024.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Ross Clabburn, Data Engineering Leader, ross.clabburn@inter.ikea.com
, Robert Pernetun, IKEA Supply Data & Analytics Manager, robert.prenetun1@inter.ikea.com
, or questions about the recruitment process feel free to connect with Dan Gustafsson, dan.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
