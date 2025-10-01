Data Engineer
Exciting Opportunity at Tekkli:
Join our team at Tekkli, where innovation meets expertise! We are on the hunt for a Data Engineer with a specialization in Python, DBT, Airflow and Cloud to join our dynamic team in Helsingborg. At Tekkli, we blend a creative mindset with cutting-edge technical solutions to craft world-class experiences. Dive into an environment that values change, learning, and innovative problem-solving.
Your Role:
As a Data Engineer, you will play a crucial role in shaping our technology landscape. Your responsibilities will span developing different solutions, always with an inovative mindset.
Who We Are Looking For:
A tech enthusiast who embraces change and is passionate about learning new technologies.
Someone with a knack for innovation, keen on implementing modern architectures and solutions.
A team player who values simplicity, efficiency, and collaboration, contributing positively to our shared objectives.
A professional with a proven track record of developing high-quality code and employing best practices in software development.
Technical Skills and Experience:
Strong knowledge of GCP services such as Compute Engine, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, Cloud Storage, BigQuery, Dataflow, and Pub/Sub. (AWS is also okay).
Familiarity with GCP security best practices, including Identity and Access Management (IAM), networking concepts, and API integrations.
dbt or Dataform on BigQuery
Python for ELT/ops
Experience working in agile development environments, with the ability to adapt requirements and solutions through collaboration in self-organizing, cross-functional teams.
How to Apply:
If you are driven, passionate about technology, and ready to contribute to our success, we would love to hear from you. Please send your CV, along with your availability and a brief introduction, to join our inspiring company. We are looking forward to your application and potentially welcoming you to our team!
Also please apply here: https://tekkli.com/apply/
About Tekkli:
Tekkli is a digital transformation company driven by data, tech and human insight. Our services in strategy, digital development, data, AI and cloud & Integration allow us to work with and develop our customers into the most successful companies on the market. We believe in the long-term relationship and work accordingly, helping companies and society to renew themselves and continue their development towards the future. Within Tekkli, there is an obvious challenge that infuses the company as a whole: if there is a more intelligent solution, we will discover it. Så ansöker du
Please include resume and cover letter
