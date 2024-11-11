Data Engineer
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
We are on an exciting transformational journey of our IT landscape and our ways of working. You will be in the middle of the Operations Data & Analytics Team, dealing with information for our Group Operations Solutions. The larger team is composed of business analysts, data analysts, data engineers and product architects and is crucial in delivering key company analytics initiatives in the area of supply chain, transportation, warehousing, manufacturing, purchasing and quality.
We have a complex Global IT landscape, both on and off SAP, from which our analytics solutions on SAP BW/ Azure/Power BI are integrated. We are a diverse team of different personalities, backgrounds, nationalities, and experiences but we are united in our passion for data and data driven decision making, the constant drive for change and the willingness to support each other and work as a team.
All about the role:
As a Data Engineer, you will be responsible to manage the data, processes and quality required for generating insights. In addition, you will be responsible for enhancing the solution based on business requirements and have an excellent opportunity to gain functional knowledge. Requiring close collaboration with data analysts, business analysts and architects, the ideal candidate requires a passion for data & a keen eye for detail.
What You'll Do:
Design, develop, and optimize scalable data pipelines using our internal data engineering framework based on Python, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks, applying software engineering best practices.
Collaborate with business analysts and data analysts to gather and understand dashboard requirements, and recommend optimal data models that meet both functional and non-functional criteria.
Work closely with architects and fellow data engineers to ensure solutions align with design guidelines and industry standards.
Contribute to discovery workshops to understand business objectives and translate them into actionable data solutions.
Engage proactively with data providers to address data quality issues, effectively communicate challenges, and assist in developing practical solutions.
Support and improve existing data solutions by working alongside platform teams and data engineers, contributing to the continuous enhancement of our internal framework.
Who You Are:
To excel in this role, you should have:
A degree in computer science or a related field with a minimum of 3 years of experience in ETL processing, data modeling, data management, and database systems.
Strong programming skills in Python, with hands-on experience in SQL and familiarity with Azure technologies.
Experience with Databricks, including PySpark, Delta, Unity Catalog, and asset bundles (Preferred).
Knowledge of version control and CI/CD tools, such as GitHub or Azure DevOps.
A problem-solving mindset and a proactive approach to enriching and expanding our data engineering capabilities.
Experience in a global, English-speaking work environment and a collaborative, cross-functional setting.
High self-leadership and excellent communication skills, with the ability to navigate complex projects and foster teamwork.
Experience with SAP data sourcing in a manufacturing context is a plus, though a strong willingness to learn and adapt is most important.
A purpose-driven mindset, eager to contribute to an international organization committed to sustainability, diversity, and making a meaningful impact on consumers' lives.
If you are a driven data professional passionate about building end-to-end analytics solutions on Azure and solving real-world business challenges through innovative data models, this is the perfect role for you!
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, that can be based at our Electrolux Office in Stockholm, Sweden, Cracow or Wroclaw in Poland. Regardless of the location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
9004724