Data Engineer

The role
You will be central in building out Soundtrack's data products,supportingan insights-led culture throughout the companyand a personalised experience for our users. You will be a part of the Analytics Engineering team with the mission to collect raw data from backend systems and databases, user interaction events and other sources and transform it into well-defined, high-quality, accessible datasets and metrics, and expose them through self-service dashboards, APIs for our product and wherever Soundtrack can make valuable use of it.
You will be working tightly with our Analysts in defining the data needs of the company and fulfilling them.You will also regularly work with other development teams to coordinate how data is produced and transformed, and with consumers throughout all functions; Product Development, Growth, Marketing, Sales, Revenue, Finance and Legal.
Soundtrack's technology stack is based on Google Cloud Platform. The team currently works mostly with SQL, BigQuery, Scala, Airflow, Google Dataflow, dbt, Tableau, Mixpaneland Terraform, together with other open-source and third-party services as needed, and you'll be able to influence how we choose the right tool for the job going forward. You will be working a lot with defining, modelling, transforming, documenting and exposing data in a reliable, reusable and scalable way.
Responsibilities Designing, defining, developing and maintaining criticaldatasets and metrics, andthe pipelines that collect, transform and exposedata for them
Working with data across all domains of Soundtrack; product, content, marketing, business and finance
Ensuring the reliability, accuracy, accessibility and cost-efficiency of both data and systems
Contributing to the team's vision, strategy and agenda
Supporting the development of the teamas a whole by sharing knowledge and helping each other grow
About you
You're friendly, professional, pragmatic, driven, precise and fun to work with. Also, you are probably comfortable describing yourself as:
A person with an agile mindset who feels comfortable with quickly adapting to constant change and who focuses on what is most important here and now
Curious and always eager to learn more
A good communicator that enjoy discussing different solutions and strategies for technical challenges
Having a passion for details - and a focus on getting things done!
A humble, open person who says what you mean and mean what you say
Mandatory requirements Previous experience of building scalable, maintainable and robust data processing pipelines andmanagement systems
Strong knowledge of SQL
Stable knowledge of general-purpose programming, preferably in a language generally used for data engineering, likeScala or Python
Knowledge of data modelling and processing tools like BigQuery, dbt, Apache Beam, Spark or similar
Experience building cloud native services
Meriting experience (not required) Working with or close to quantitative analysis, KPIs or experimentation for product, content, financial or marketing performance
Automated testing, especially in the context of data transformation
Workflow orchestration tools like Airflow, Luigi, Dagster or similar
Experience or interest in functional programming
Developing reliable and performant backend API services, even better in the context of exposing large scale analytical data, Soundtrack uses GraphQL extensively
Continuous integration and deployment,Docker or Kubernetes
While this is a hybrid role, we do prefer candidates who live somewhat close to Stockholm for occasional team days at our office
About us
Soundtrack Your Brand is a B2B scale-up company providing music streaming servicesfor businesses. We serve small customers like the café around the corner, and much bigger brands like Joe & the Juice,Toni & Guy and TAG Heuer. On the inside, we're a bunch of talented, motivated and humble designers, engineers and music experts. We believe in product-led growth, where the product is the primary driver of customer acquisition, conversion and expansion.
Employee benefits You have the freedom to decide where you work the best with our Work From Anywhere program with aone-off setup bonus included
Generous pension plan
Yearly budget for health, wellness and personal development
Laptop and mobile phone of your choice with included cellular subscription.
Regular social activities such as team events, meet ups,after works and off-sites
Daily breakfast served at the office
If you have any questions about the position or need to reach out, get in touch with Fredrik Blomgren at fredrik.blomgren@soundtrackyourbrand.com
