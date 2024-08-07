Data Engineer
Do you want to help us leverage the data from our 40M visits a month? Join our data journey and have an impact on Sweden's largest property portal. We need you to help us complete the transition from our current Data Warehouse into our new, full-fledged Data Platform. And then take it to the next level.
Hemnet is the largest property portal in Sweden, and as such, we handle vast amounts of data and events related to the use of our website and apps. We believe that we have only scratched the surface when it comes to turning this data into new products and analyses, for user and market benefit.
We are on an exciting journey to build a new Data Platform. We have several interesting challenges ahead of us before the new Data Platform is ready to serve all the data and events generated in the system, and cater to all of Hemnet's needs for analytics, statistics, and all our data-driven product features. The main goals of the Data Platform are: All data in one place, and unified tracking.
Technology that we use includes AWS & GCP, Airbyte, BigQuery, dbt, and server-side GTM.
We see the need to strengthen our team of Data Engineers. We are now looking for a seasoned Data Engineer with solid knowledge from working with large amounts of data and events, building aggregation pipelines, and serving data to products and users from a Data Warehouse or a Data Platform.
The Data Engineers at Hemnet are part of the Data and ML Platform team, which has an overall responsibility for supporting the whole organization with stable and performant platforms for data and MLOps, as well as development and training of ML models. We see great opportunities ahead leveraging our vast data sources to both broaden and deepen our analytics department, and to build new data-driven products to serve our customers.
What we offer
We have a beautiful office next to Hötorget and a hybrid-remote work setup, offering flexibility and balance. Enjoy 30 days of holiday plus 4 YOLO days, paid workouts, running classes/races, and flexible working hours. We provide comprehensive benefits to ensure you feel safe and supported, including pension benefits, parental leave top-up, and health insurance. Here's our full benefit package .
Our culture of sharing includes lab weeks twice a year, Friday demos, dev brekkies, and brown bags. Hemnet is a place where you can be yourself and have fun with others. We actively encourage you to explore and share your other passions - whether it's producing music, painting, or playing with clay.
Join us in crafting digital products that make a real impact! Ersättning
