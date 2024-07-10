Data Engineer
2024-07-10
Bachelors or Masters degree required in Mathematics or Computer Science.
Experience Required: 7+ years
Excellent Problem Solving Skills
Experience in Banking, finance, insurance and E-commerce domain is
Experience in Micro services technologies using Java 8 Spring framework
Deep understanding of a micro services architecture including professional experience in the design build and operations of micro services in a production environment
Experience designing REST APIs and implementing RESTful web services
Experience in designing data persistence system using both SQL and NoSQL DBMS MongoDB OracleDB
Good understanding of SCRUM Agile methodology
Java 8
Spring Framework
Spring Boot
Netflix OSS
Python
Hibernate
Ostrich
Gradle and Maven
Unix
GitHub
JMeter
Jenkins
Active MQ
Postman
JSON
Wildfly
PostgreSQL / MySQL / OracleDB
ReactJS
Docker
Kubernetes
GraphQL
Istio
Kafka
C++
Cassandra
Angular JS
Rabbit MQ
Axon Framework
