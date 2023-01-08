Data Engineer
Heatly AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heatly AB i Stockholm
, Markaryd
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Pushing boundaries for a sustainable future
The world is dealing with an environmental crisis and energy crisis, and we, as Vargas Holding's latest venture, are actively creating a sustainable future. We provide renewable energy solutions to everyday homes to help them cut their dependency on oil and gas, electrify their energy consumption, and to control their energy bill. To solve the climate and energy crisis, we are at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that accelerate the creation of smart and sustainable homes.
Heating alone represents some 15% of the EU's CO2 emissions and switching to a sustainable energy solution is by far the easiest way for a household to make a real impact. That's why we are dedicated to developing solutions that not only combat these crises and create sustainable homes but also empower homeowners to take control of their energy consumption and save money on their energy bills.
Our goal is to cut homeowners' dependency on fossil fuels and help them transition to clean, renewable energy sources. We make it possible for everyone to combat the climate crisis. With a firm belief in the power of innovation and technology, we build solutions for today's challenges, and for those of tomorrow - for current and our next generations. By transforming local energy consumption, we will create a global transformation.
We are passionate about making a positive impact on the world, and we believe that by creating smart and sustainable homes, we can do just that. We hope you will join us in this important work as we strive to make a difference in the fight against the climate crisis.
About the role
We are looking for a Data Engineer to join our brand-new Data Science team. We are looking for somebody who build our data pipelines from the ground up. You are responsible for making our data accessible and creating it into an easily analysed format. Your work will be key into optimizing the reliability and performance of our organization and the different teams. You will build and maintain our data lake, drive change in our development processes, engineer solutions to enhance features, and be a part of our data lake architecture to propel solutions to further levels.
Your other responsibilities include:
• Developing end-to-end pipelines to enable data driven decisions
• Provide crucial data to adjust future business strategies
• Introduce golden datasets to improve data reliability and performance
• Provide enriched data and reports to enable discussions and motivate decisions
Who are you
From a technical perspective we would like you to have experience with:
• Data engineering and building pipelines from the ground up
• Understanding and analysing Big Data Architecture
• Creating ETL pipelines and algorithms to transforming data
• Creating data analysis tools and validation methods
• Building, testing, and maintaining database pipeline architectures
• Experience with Java, SQL, Scala, Spark, and Python
As a person we would like you to be:
• Adaptable while taking into account/have an interest for in the holistic perspective
• A quick learner with a willingness to share knowledge
• A strong communicator and teamplayer
What we offer
Besides a competitive salary and secondary benefits, we offer the opportunity to build a global company and product with true environmental impact. Our team is led by top engineers from IKEA, Volvo, Scania, Viaplay, and Kry, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.
As a member of our team, you'll have the chance to be a part of a fast-moving growth journey with far-reaching learning and development opportunities. You'll have the chance to work with some of the most talented and innovative professionals in the industry, dedicated to making a positive impact on the world through our products and services. You'll be able to contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology that has the potential to make a significant positive impact on the world.
In addition to the opportunity to contribute to a meaningful and impactful company, you'll also have access to ongoing learning and development opportunities to help you grow both personally and professionally. We believe that our team is our greatest asset, and we are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive culture that empowers our employees to reach their full potential.
Whether you're an experienced professional or just starting out in your career, we believe that everyone has the potential to make a meaningful contribution to our mission. So, if you're passionate about building a better future and want to be a part of something special, we'd love to have you join us. So, come and join our team and be a part of building a truly global company with a product that makes a real difference in the world.
Don't hesitate and send us your application today! If you have any questions regarding applications or else, contact me at line.thomson@vargasholding.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heatly AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), http://www.vargasholding.se Kontakt
Line Thomson line.thomson@vargasholding.se Jobbnummer
7319985