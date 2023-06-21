Data collector in Linköping/Saturdays
2023-06-21
We are looking for a person to visit several places in the city, collect data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every Saturday (except for public holidays), any time between 11:00 and 14:00. The job itself wouldn't take you no more than 15-20 minutes of your time, but must be done regularly.
Requirements:
smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car
Or can be done alternatively by bike.
The nature of the job makes it great for an independent contractor or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-21
