Data Architect
2024-08-16
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At Volvo Cars, our strategic direction is clear, shaping the future of mobility with human-centric technologies delivering the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. We are in the middle of a transformation to become a direct-to-consumer fully electric mobility company by 2030. Our cars will not only become electric, but they will also become defined by the software within them and how we use the data they collect in a responsible and safe way to improve and optimize the consumers' mobility experience.
The automotive manufacturing industry is going through transformative change - building the factories of the future to drive electrification and beyond. Our current manufacturing transformation strategy takes us to 2027.
Our manufacturing transformation revolves around optimizing production capabilities and expanding manufacturing capacity to address the increasing demand for our vehicles effectively. Our commitment to electrification, a drive for cost optimization, and a culture of people development, collaboration, and best practice sharing anchors this approach.
The Volvo Data Vision of Powering innovation and every decision with trusted data. Our organizational data strategy drives our overall technology strategy (data mesh), how we govern, and our organizational operating model. We are working in manufacturing as a part of a whole, where the intention is to break down silos and build data and analytical products that are accessible and interoperable across Volvo Cars.
Aligned with this vision, the Manufacturing Data and Analytics Hub is responsible for developing and managing Data Products and Analytics Products for the Manufacturing function, enabling greater efficiency and better decision-making across Manufacturing.
What you'll do
As a Data Architect, you will support Volvo Cars Manufacturing in achieving our objectives and becoming data-driven by designing and building a solid data backbone, laying the foundation for building cross-functional analytics at Volvo Cars.
You will collaborate with stakeholders and data practitioners to establish the data architecture for Volvo Cars Manufacturing, covering both enterprise-wide data sets and specific use cases. Additionally, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the operational data architecture for Manufacturing.
Your main tasks and responsibilities will be to:
* Design, maintain, and review information and data models to align with our overall manufacturing reference data architecture and Volvo Cars data architecture.
* Define and support the implementation of solutions for integrating data from various sources to enable seamless data flows and enhanced data accessibility.
* Consult and advise business areas in data architecture best practices, ensuring they align with Volvo Cars' standards and guidelines.
* Identify, optimize, and advise on data creation, data flows and data transformation processes. Perform source-to-target mappings collaboratively with stakeholders.
This role is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Volvo Cars is an office-first culture so you will be expected to work the majority of time from our office in Torslanda, Gothenburg.
What you'll bring
We believe that you have a minimum of 5 years of experience in data architecture are very knowledgeable and passionate about modern data architectural practices and have end-to-end thinking. You have expert knowledge in data architecture, such as data standards, information modeling, data modeling, master data, and metadata. You also have a track record of guiding solution architects in regard to information architecture, especially master data management. You also have a validated ability to influence decision-making at all levels within an organization, and in a variety of contexts.
It is beneficial if you have:
* Knowledge of / experience with data mesh concepts.
* Prior experience within an automotive environment.
* Experience with knowledge graphs and semantic modeling.
* Well-established relevant network from which to draw advice, guidance, best practices, and industry developments.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience.
