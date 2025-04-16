Data Analyst to Moleculent
Moleculent AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Moleculent AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a driven and talented individual with a passion for data, strong analytical skills, and a desire to contribute to cutting-edge biological research? Moleculent is looking for a curious and collaborative data analyst/algorithm developer to join our dynamic team and help us transform complex biological images into meaningful insights.
This is permanent employment based at Moleculent's head office in Solna, Stockholm. We will interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today!
WHY JOIN US? Engage in pioneering work combining biology and technology.
Join a team of dedicated engineers, bioinformaticians, and computational biologists.
Get the opportunity to develop software used directly on our high-tech instruments.
Collaborate cross-functionally across R&D, assay development, and instrument teams.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Data Analyst at Moleculent, you'll help design and develop data analysis tools, including software running on our instruments. You'll define key metrics for assay and instrument development, analyze experimental data, and visualize results.
You'll join a collaborative data analysis team made up of talented engineers, bioinformaticians, and computational biologists dedicated to interpreting complex biological imaging data. Together, you'll process images, extract insights, and support data-driven decisions.
The team works cross-functionally-supporting assay development by quantifying results, guiding the instrument team with quality control metrics, and collaborating with software engineers to integrate analysis tools into our platform.
Key responsibilities include:
Leverage expertise in image processing techniques to extract meaningful insights from complex biological images.
Contribute to the development of Moleculent analysis SW by driving the implementation of new functionalities, optimizing and refactoring code.
Develop and apply advanced algorithms for image segmentation, feature extraction, and pattern recognition.
Use machine learning to develop models for predictive analytics and classification of biological data.
Collaborate with other members of the team to integrate machine learning approaches into analysis pipelines.
Interpret and contextualize data outcomes
QUALIFICATIONS
To fit the role, you have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in bioinformatics, computational biology, computer science, or a related field. A Ph.D. with demonstrated results in a data-intensive field with applied data analysis skills is an advantage.
The right candidate has 2-3 years of experience programming in Python and a track record of implementing complex algorithms and tools, preferably for the analysis of complex biological images. It's an advantage if you have experience in convolutional neural networks and graph-based analysis.
Must have qualifications:
Expert programming skills in Python
Experience in tool troubleshooting and bug fixing
Experience with image processing techniques, including segmentation, feature extraction, and analysis
Familiarity with machine learning algorithms and their application to biological data.
Experience in building tools for visualizing and summarizing results
Good understanding of biological processes and the ability to interpret data in a biological context
Proficient in English, both spoken and written.
Nice to have qualifications:
Ability to contextualize technical findings and be able to make them understandable to colleagues with different domains of expertise.
Python architecture in large projects.
Experience with Redpandas, Grafana, and dashboard development.
We believe the ideal candidate is a strong team player with an open mind, who enjoys participating in objective, data-driven discussions about technical designs without preconceived judgments.
At Moleculent, we are driven by passion and committed to making a real difference. We stay focused and consistently deliver on our promises. With transparency at our core, we actively give and welcome feedback to grow together. We strive for world-class performance by continuously seeking ways to improve. And, just as importantly, we believe in having fun-engaging with and getting to know our colleagues along the way. If this resonates with you, please send in your application today!
MOLECULENT
We believe that our understanding of the molecular basis of human biology, in health and disease will increase radically in the coming ten years. This will lead to a vast improvement in therapies, and diagnostics, and a new, fundamental understanding of our own biology.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop technology-enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. https://www.moleculent.com/ Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Moleculent AB
(org.nr 559317-8907), https://www.moleculent.com Arbetsplats
Moleculent Jobbnummer
9291685