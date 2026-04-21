Data Analyst
Avaron AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will play a key role in turning complex data into clear insights for End-to-End Supply Controlling. In this assignment, you will work closely with both business and tech stakeholders to shape analytics initiatives that improve decision-making across functions. The role combines hands-on analysis, stakeholder collaboration, and tool development in a data-driven environment where your work will have visible impact.
This is a great opportunity for you if you enjoy working end to end with analytics and want to influence both priorities and solutions.
Job DescriptionYou will conduct and communicate analyses related to End-to-End Supply Controlling.
You will identify and prioritize strategic analytics initiatives together with stakeholders across the business.
You will manage stakeholders in cross-functional initiatives to create alignment and forward momentum.
You will build and improve analytics tools in close collaboration with both Business and Tech stakeholders.
You will turn data into actionable insights that support better business decisions.
RequirementsStrong knowledge and experience in Power BI, SQL, Excel, PowerPoint, and BigQuery.
Knowledge and experience in Python.
Knowledge and experience in GCP.
2+ years of experience within data and analytics.
2+ years of experience in business analysis.
Proven strong self- and team-leadership.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7609614-1958829". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9867652