Data Analyst - Senior
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Gotland Visa alla elektronikjobb i Gotland
2024-05-15
, Västervik
, Valdemarsvik
, Oskarshamn
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Gotland
, Huddinge
, Flen
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
The Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
What you will do
At Volvo you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. You will be a Senior Data Analyst working in Data Analyst Chapter to deliver best in class Data Product for business cases. In this role you will:
• Mining data from primary and secondary sources, then reorganizing said data in a format that can be easily read and understood
• Close cooperation with stakeholders in order to gather, manage and document business requirements
• Collaborating with information architects, data engineers, and business stakeholders to identify data sources and assist in data extraction for analysis.
• Creating appropriate documentation that allows stakeholders to understand the steps of the data analysis process and duplicate or replicate the analysis if necessary
• Supporting the data team in identifying, documenting and revising reporting requirements.
• Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization.
• Provide data profiling and some basic quality assurance of imported data in order to make it usable
• Use BI tools (graphs, infographics and other methods) to visualize data
Your future team
Data is a new function within Volvo Digital & IT with the goal to unlock the power of data for the whole Volvo Group to become a fully data-driven company! With data, the core component of our transformation journey, we will, together with our data talents, make the Volvo Group 2030 vision happened. We will take care of all the aspects of Data, how it is quality assured, documented, made available, prepared and consumed through BI, Analytics and Machine Learning. We are in the ambitious transformation, with an implementation of the Data Layer in Azure as well as the reinforcement of Data Governance and Data Management in the whole Volvo Group.
The 'Data' function is a large multi-cultural organization with 600+ employees and contractors located mainly in 7 countries - Sweden, Poland, India, Belgium, Brazil, USA, and France. In this role you will be joining the Data Analyst Chapter team in Sweden.
We collaborate with other parts of the organization, both within Volvo Digital and IT, and with Truck Divisions, Business Areas and Group Functions. We foster an environment where your ideas, thoughts and opinions will matter. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together.
We are located at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes innovation in areas of IoT, autonomous driving, connectivity and electromobility.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter.
• Background in BI application development
• Experience in (captive) financial services and understand the processes and execution models in financial services
• Experience with Oracle and SQL Server databases and a strong knowledge in writing T-SQL and PL/SQL scripts
• Knowledge of data gathering, cleaning and transforming techniques
• Overall information technology experience
• Experience in analytics design and usage and/or background working with or as a data modeler
• Goal-oriented and positive attitude to deliver against targets Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9752-42510848". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Navya Tadepalli +46 765537989 Jobbnummer
8681540