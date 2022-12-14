Dannish speaking Costumer Support to Samsung / B2B Support Agent
About Bravura:
Bravura is a staffing and recruitment company for organizations that want to find Next Gen Professionals. We have lots of job opportunities, especially for you at the beginning of your career with 0-8 years of experience. Through us, you can work as a consultant or be recruited. Find your dream job - we help you succeed!
About the job:
This is a full-time consulting assignment that lasts for 24 months. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at Samsung. There are good opportunities for extending the assignment.
About the company:
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As B2B Support Agent, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop!
Tasks and responsibilities:
In this role your main task is to give the customers professional service by troubleshooting and supporting each individual customer regarding following products: Air condition, monitors, hospitality TV, LFD, Knox support for mobile phones. It's important that you are responsive and listening to the customer's needs. You handle the customers cases by telephone and mail and follow up on them if needed. All agents deal with all countries with shared responsibility. To ensure the best possible experience you focus on register customer interactions and contacts correctly. With the greatest care and understanding you handle service & support matters and registers the case at the end of the call. You are able to log and compile problems and solutions. You also have the strength to build a strong and long-terming relationships with the customers.
As a B2B Support Agent you will join the Customer Satisfaction team which handles all Samsung after sales activities in the Nordics with the goal to provide a world class experience to our customers.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Previous experience in customer support, preferably with the phone as your main working tool
• You express yourself well in speech and writing, both in Dannish and English
• Great skills of using a computer as a work tool, such as being able to navigate easily between different systems
Meritorious:
• Experience from technical support for screens monitors, TV:s
• Knowledge of another Nordic language
You are meticulous in your work and can create structure and order. To enjoy the role, you like to have many things going on and are good at prioritizing among the tasks. You have a great interest in service, always put the customer in focus and try to deliver solutions. As a person, you are also curious and contribute with ideas and new perspectives. You appreciated a high tempo and take your own initiatives.
Other information:
Start: Immediately
Location: Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
