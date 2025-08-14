Danish-speaking Customer Support
Sprio AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm
2025-08-14
Are you fluent in Danish and enjoy helping others?
We're looking for a service-minded person to join our client's customer support team in Solna. This is a great opportunity for you who are communicative, curious, and want to grow within customer relations.
You'll start the role with a fully paid introduction, giving you all the tools and knowledge you need to feel confident. The support team works in a calm, structured environment where your main task is to listen to the customer, understand the issue, and guide them toward a solution - always with clarity and empathy.
You'll work full-time, Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 18:00.
We're looking for someone who:
Is fluent in Danish and English (spoken and written)
Has good communication skills and enjoys problem-solving
Has finished high school (or equivalent)
Has previous experience in customer service or administration (meriting)
We offer:
A fully paid onboarding program
Employment under a collective agreement
Competitive salary
Opportunities for internal development and learning
A welcoming work environment and modern offices in Solna
Full-time role with fixed schedules during weekdays
Apply today - interviews are ongoing! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sprio AB
(org.nr 559070-1800) Arbetsplats
Sprio Jobbnummer
9458418