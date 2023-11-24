Cyber Security Culture Specialist
Company Description
Do you have a curious mindset and a strong interest in cybersecurity? Are you an expert in analysing and influencing behaviours? Maybe a tech savvy and skilled communicator who likes to empower people to adopt good habits? If your answer is yes to these questions, you might be the Cyber Security Culture Specialist we are looking for to join our team in Stockholm!
H&M Group is transforming the way it addresses the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have created a new Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments. This role reports to the Head of Cyber Security, Culture & Competence.
This is a unique global opportunity to shape one of the most mature security awareness, behaviour and culture programs in Europe, and the team that has successfully brought together behavioural psychology and cyber security awareness.
Job Description
You will be responsible for developing relationships with key stakeholders, incorporating different interventions to make cyber more engaging (such as games, quizzes, challenges, & rewards to employees.) This also includes the design and conduction of global interventions & management of our champions community.
In this role you will build strategy for engaging different audiences across H&M, as well as organising and coordinating cybersecurity events, workshops, and training programs.
Qualifications
What you will do as a Cyber Security Culture Specialist:
Community Building and Engagement:
Develop and implement strategies to engage employees, executives, and external partners in cybersecurity awareness initiatives.
Organise and coordinate cybersecurity events, workshops, and training programs.
Cultivate relationships with cybersecurity community members and organisations to enhance collaboration and information sharing.
Communication and Awareness:
Create and deliver clear and compelling cybersecurity messages to diverse audiences through various communication channels.
Manage the company's cybersecurity social media presence and online platforms.
Collaborate with internal teams to develop engaging content, including articles, newsletters, and videos, to raise awareness about cybersecurity threats and best practices.
Cybersecurity Knowledge Sharing:
Stay up-to-date with the latest cybersecurity trends, threats, and technologies.
Disseminate relevant cybersecurity information internally and externally through blogs, webinars, and other knowledge-sharing platforms.
Policy Development and Compliance:
Assist in the development and implementation of cybersecurity policies and guidelines.
Ensure that communication efforts align with regulatory requirements and industry standards.
Incident Response and Crisis Communication:
Collaborate with the incident response team to develop and execute communication plans during cybersecurity incidents and breaches.
Maintain clear and effective communication channels during crisis situations.
Data Analysis and Reporting:
Analyse data related to cybersecurity engagement metrics, user behaviour, and incident trends to improve communication strategies.
Additional Information
What we offer!
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. You are joining a unique value driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself.
There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future. This role will give you the opportunity to be an advocate and shape how Cyber Security looks across the entire H&M Group.
