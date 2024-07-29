Cyber Engineer
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-07-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
We are looking for people to join us who share and are passionate about our IKEA culture and values which play a major part in our business and day-to-day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA, it is important that you naturally lead with our values in mind such as togetherness, renew and improve, simplicity, different with a meaning and caring for people and planet. You can read more about our values and life at IKEA at ikea.com.
We expect that you understand the complexities in security and risk mitigations in software development that manifest themselves in complex and distributed systems. You know that things are not black and white. You are curious, open-minded and can work independently towards a common goal.
What we hope that you bring to the table:
* Experience in large scale, enterprise software development as a Software-, DevOps- or Security engineer with clear understanding of Secure Software Development Lifecycle.
* Experience in at least one of the programming languages like Java, Python, JS, Go etc.
• Experience in automating CI/CD practices in GitHub, Azure DevOps etc.
* Understanding of how cloud native applications work, preferably in Google Cloud Platform or Azure.
• Experience in software security - either by similar software/application security positions or experience writing secure software as a developer.
What you will do:
• Work within the global Software Security Capability with the goal to enable digital development teams to produce secure software through automation, processes and tooling.
• Identify threats and countermeasures through various security activities, i.e. threat modeling.
• Devise strategies together with security engineers and digital product teams on how to integrate security into software development.
* Define IKEA-specific best practices guides and strategies for complex security topics to help digital product engineers integrate security strategies by design.
• Define IKEA-specific best-in-class security automation strategies and practices that be easily used by product teams.
* Create automation together with security engineers and product teams across the company that enables us as a company to utilize the strengths of automated security testing.
* Design learning materials and deliver training for security engineers, security champions and digital product teams.
• Help building and promoting a security culture throughout the company.
* Contribute to how software security works today and in the future at IKEA.
Together as a Team
You would be joining Cyber Security Capability, a part of Ingka Group Digital where we set the digital agenda to keep IKEA leading in an uncertain and fast-moving environment. We drive the development, provision and operation of our digital products and services using new and existing technologies, as well as agile delivery methods to deliver at pace. At the same time, we provide a home for digital skills to both develop and extend the technical, people and business skills needed to ensure continuous development and growth of our digital capability.
The role is based in Malmö, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8815523