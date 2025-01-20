Customer Support Team Lead
2025-01-20
Here is an exciting opportunity to be part of our Customer Support. Do you love fashion fit for life as much as we do? Welcome to a world filled with joyful creativity, inclusive colleagues, and courageous challenges. Apply today!
We Offer You: As the Customer Support Team Lead, you will play an important role in coaching our Customer Support team to deliver world-class customer service across all channels and brands. You will be essential in Kappahl Group's mission to continuously enhance our support processes and way-of-working. Your leadership will be the cornerstone of the team's success, ensuring that they meet KPIs and deliver exceptional customer experiences. During peak times, you may step in operationally as needed. You will be part of a dynamic Customer Support Team consisting of nine members, reporting directly to the Customer Support Manager.
Kappahl supports multiple communication channels, including phone, email, chat, and social media, with business hours from Monday to Friday, 09:00-17:00.
Your Profile:
You have a strong background in customer support with proven leadership experience, focusing on coaching and team development. You are dedicated to delivering exceptional service and ensuring a first-class customer experience. Experience in retail, particularly within the fashion industry, is a plus. You speak fluent Swedish and English, with knowledge of other Nordic or European languages being advantageous. You thrive in fast-paced environments, maintaining professionalism and empathy even in stressful situations. Coaching others is something you really like and you like creating routines and adjustments in current routines to create an even better customer experience. Experience in staffing is a plus. You understand the bigger picture and strive to achieve the goals set for Kappahl Group and Kappahl Customer Support. You quickly adapt to new software and identify opportunities for improving customer service efficiency.
Are you interested?
The position is a full-time permanent position with placement at our head office in Mölndal. Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply easily by attaching your CV. We apply continuous selection. We look forward to your application as soon as possible, not later than 26th of January.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
