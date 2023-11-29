Customer Support Engineer
Want to be a key player in a fast-growing startup in the sports industry?
Data Talks is a fast-growing SaaS company that makes it easy for sports organizations to sell more tickets, negotiate sponsorship agreements of higher value, and increase merchandise sales.
HQ is located in central Stockholm with an international and diverse team of soon-to-be 50 people. We also work closely with our development partners in Portugal and Greece.
Working with well-known customers, including the Swedish Golf Federation (Sweden), PAOK (Greece), Collingwood (Australia), and many more.
Proud to be the first CDP-certified vendor in the Nordics.
Profitable, fast-growing, and focused on creating a thriving and developing company culture.
The role
We are looking for a service-minded team player to join our growing Customer Success team. This is a position for an individual with data experience who is self-directed and enjoys helping customers get more value from their investment. We are looking for someone who is both analytical and has excellent communication skills.
This role will be responsible for responding to support queries across all our channels. We have many different kinds of support channels; email, chat, and virtual meetings. The role is part of our Customer Success Team and reports to the Chief Customer Officer.
The ideal candidate is a team player who doesn't mind going the extra mile to meet and exceed customer expectations. Excellent problem-solving skills are vital, as is being able to learn new technologies quickly and using your time efficiently.
The Customer Support Engineer is a customer-focused product expert and is responsible for Data Talks handling and execution of cases of all severities. We are a team with a growth mindset and are always looking for ways to improve and optimize the way we work. The Customer Success team provides support to all our customer segments, therefore being able to build relationships internally with the Development, Product, and CS teams will be key.
Apart from support, we are also looking for someone who is willing to work on different related projects such as managing our customer documentation, customer training programs, and automated comms sent to customers.
To succeed in this role, we're hoping that you:
Have experience in a similar role within a fast-paced environment in B2B SaaS.
Have excellent communication skills and a flair for explaining complicated technical concepts in a simple way, both verbally and in writing.
Are comfortable interacting with all levels and types of customers; SMB, Enterprise, Senior stakeholders, individual users, etc.
Have the ability to multi-task and perform effectively under pressure.
Have a passion for data - marketing and sales data is a plus.
Are comfortable working with data and have an understanding of how different data points can interact and connect to each other.
Have great numerical and analytical skills.
Know how to translate business requirements into technical solutions.
Have the ability to identify the root causes of problems and take appropriate action.
Have a high sense of urgency in driving tasks to completion.
Are a self-starter personality that pushes to hit targets.
Have familiarity with technologies such as Slack, Hubspot, Jira.
Are comfortable working within a remote team and are a team player.
Have a degree in Computer Science, IT, Statistics, Math or similar is a plus.
Like sports and if you are active in any sports organization today - great plus
