Customer Support Agent to TaxiCaller

Are you someone who thrives on providing top-level customer service?
Do you enjoy unravelling complex challenges and problem-solving?
Are you eager to be part of a dynamic, global team?
Are you tech-savvy?
We're looking to strengthen our dedicated Customer Support team here at TaxiCaller, so if this sounds like you - you're in the right place!
About Us:
We're a growing tech company powering the future of transportation for taxi companies worldwide, with a footprint spanning every continent and over 70 countries.
Your Role:
As a vital member of our customer support team, you'll tackle a diverse array of service-related challenges escalated by our front-line support team and sales agents. From account management to tech support, your days will be a dynamic mix of problem-solving and innovation. Your impact on exceeding customer expectations will be a key driver in our customer's success.
Why Join Us?
Global Playground: With customers spanning the globe, you'll be part of an international environment where diversity and innovation thrive.
Unleash Your Linguistic Skills: Fluency in English is key, but if you also speak Spanish or Finnish... Fantastic! Multilingual prowess is a huge plus here.
Tech Know-How Not Required: We provide full training. All you'll need is a solid user-level understanding of modern tech for us to build on - for example; cell phones, home computing, mobile applications.
Full-Time Stability: Enjoy the stability of a full-time, permanent position with regular office hours at our HQ in Linköping Science Park.
Interested?
If so, we'd love to hear from you. Send your resume and a compelling cover letter to jobs [at] taxicaller.com - We're on the lookout for the perfect fit, so don't hesitate to apply! Så ansöker du
