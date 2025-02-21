Customer Success Support
Resourced Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2025-02-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resourced Sweden AB i Göteborg
Resourced is a fast-growing FashionTech startup helping modern fashion brands streamline their product development and production. We work with brands such as Axel Arigato, Flattered, Chimi, Icebug, Scholl, and Björn Borg. We are digitally transforming one of the largest, fastest-moving industries in the world.
We are now looking for a Customer Success Support to join our Gothenburg office on-site. In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring our customers get the best possible experience using our platform. You will be the bridge between our clients and our internal teams, helping brands solve challenges, optimize workflows, and maximize the value they get from our services.
This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a company that values transparency, collaboration, and continuous learning. We work hard but also make sure to laugh and celebrate our victories together. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and want to grow alongside a scaling company, this is the perfect role for you.
Who you are A fast learner with a proactive mindset
Highly organized and detail-oriented
Solution-driven and able to prioritize effectively
A social and communicative person who enjoys talking to customers
Self-motivated and able to take initiative
Comfortable handling large amounts of administrative tasks and data
Experienced in Excel - strong skills required
What you will do Provide top-tier support to our customers, ensuring their needs are met efficiently
Handle incoming customer inquiries and resolve issues with a problem-solving mindset
Manage and track large amounts of information to keep our customers updated and satisfied
Help optimize customer workflows by providing guidance and best practices
Work closely with internal teams to ensure a seamless customer experience
What we offer Wellness grant
Occupational pension (5% flat) and insurance (TFA, TGL, medical insurance)
Team building activities and trips
And of course, the hardware and environment you desire to do your best work possible!
We're eager to find the right person for this role and we will hire as soon as we find that person. If you're ready to make a real impact and grow with us, we'd love to hear from you!
Start date: ASAP Work extent: Full time, permanent position Location: Gårda, Gothenburg (on-site)
Contact: Mathilda Munck, Customer Success Manager mathilda@resourced.com
, +46 70-603 71 16 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resourced Sweden AB
(org.nr 559104-9605), https://www.resourced.com/ Arbetsplats
Resourced Kontakt
Mathilda Munck mathilda@resourced.com Jobbnummer
9181591