Customer Success Specialist
Hyper Island Executive Education AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2023-08-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hyper Island Executive Education AB i Stockholm
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
JOB DESCRIPTION:
As a Customer Success Specialist, you will be responsible for assisting the Sales and Facilitation teams in selling, promoting and delivering our online and on-site courses in Europe to a global market. This is a hands-on, 50% customer-focused and 50% high activity sales role, with a key impact on growing the number of customers and revenue in this fast-growing business area.
Your primary focus will be to identify potential customers, initiate outreach, handle customer enquiries and manage both pre and post sales activities via phone, email and occasional information meetings. You will be expected to provide excellent customer service, strive to meet set KPIs and work continuously with sales and customer experience optimisation. You need to have a holistic approach on the customer journey, and be a key part of achieving a shared team goal across Hyper Island's course offering in Europe.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Manage all post-sales activity including answering emails/phone calls about registrations, rebookings, invoices, venue, location, accommodations etc.
• Drive sales via outreach and communication with potential customers and existing customers via phone and email.
• Take ownership over onboarding communications to inform and improve customer retention.
• Proactively manage our CRM database (Hubspot) and other sales reports/documents to ensure quality and reporting in terms of registrations/participants, sales revenue etc.
• Assisting the Sales and Facilitation teams in course deliveries, online and on-site.
• Take an active part in our evaluation survey and customer satisfaction improvement.
• Further engage in sales and administrative activities when support is needed.
EXPERIENCE & COMPETENCE:
• 1+ years previous work experience within customer service or sales.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Any additional languages are a plus.
• A natural affinity for communication in person, over the phone or in writing.
• Experience in helping clients assess their needs and guiding them to the right solution.
• Experience from working with CRM systems, Hubspot is a plus but not essential.
SKILLS & BEHAVIOURS:
• A flexible mindset with strong attention to detail.
• Well-organized, focused and proactive.
• Excellent communication skills; the ideal candidate is a natural networker.
• Ability to develop and nurture relationships.
• You're an independent self-starter with a 'hands-on, can-do' attitude.
TERMS
• Full time, starting as soon as possible.
• You will report to the Director of Revenue, Courses & Master's Europe
LOCATION
• Stockholm, Flexible Remote
For questions regarding this position, please contact Crystal Norström at crystal.norstrom@hyperisland.com
.
ABOUT HYPER ISLAND
Hyper Island is a progressive learning institute that challenges companies and individuals to grow and stay competitive in an increasingly digitized world. We specialize in business transformation within the areas of tech & digital, innovation & creativity, leadership & culture. Our range of immersive programs and courses seeks to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to lead the change and begin a journey of lifelong learning.
The need for this type of education and training is substantial and continues to increase across all industries. As a result, Hyper Island has grown exponentially during the last 20 years and is continuing to do so. We started off in a small Swedish town called Karlskrona then expanded to Stockholm, London, Manchester, Singapore, New York, and Sao Paulo. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hyper Island Executive Education AB
(org.nr 556783-3107), http://www.hyperisland.com Arbetsplats
Hyper Island Kontakt
Crystal Norström crystal.norstrom@hyperisland.com +46 733-347861 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hyper Island Executive Education AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8022695