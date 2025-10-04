Customer Success Manager
2025-10-04
We are looking for a Customer Success Manager (Swedish and English speaking) for an international company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Join our clients innovative team and shape the future of transport and logistics!
This company offers digital solutions to the transport industry.digital solutions to the transport industry. They're bringing a next-generation, open platform to the logistics market, designed to transform the industry by addressing inefficiencies and promoting sustainable transport solutions.
Their aim is to make all transport sustainable by using the power of shared data and trusted collaboration, thereby playing a vital role in the transformation towards net zero emission transportation. As their customers grow, we grow with them-and they're now looking for a Customer Success Manager to make sure they succeed every step of the way.
This role goes beyond just supporting existing customers. You'll be deeply involved in the implementation of new clients, guiding them from onboarding through to full adoption of our platform. You'll work closely with users to ensure they get up and running quickly, smoothly, and with full confidence in our solution.
Once customers are onboarded, you'll be key in continuing to build and maintain strong, long-term relationships by providing excellent customer support. Through our help center you'll be the person they turn to for advice, insight, and support. By understanding their needs and goals, you'll help them extract real value from our platform-while also identifying opportunities for expansion, renewal, and deeper engagement.
You'll also play an active role in identifying and reaching out to new customer prospects, working in close collaboration with sales to support outreach initiatives and help expand our customer base. Your insights into customer needs and market fit will help inform how we communicate our value and engage with new potential clients.
But this is not just a client-facing role. The company works cross-functionally, and your perspective from the field will be crucial in shaping their evolving services. You'll collaborate with teams across the business-from product development and sales to operations and leadership-helping inform new features, customer journeys, and service offerings. From time to time, you'll also pitch in on internal initiatives, whether that's helping to refine a process, supporting a new service rollout, or taking care of essential administrative tasks that keep the engine running.
We believe this is a great role for someone who's proactive, structured, and people-focused. You enjoy building relationships, managing complex situations, and solving problems before they become issues. You're just as comfortable mapping a customer journey as you are getting hands-on during a platform rollout. You probably have a few years of experience in a SaaS or tech environment, ideally in logistics, supply chain, or another operationally complex space. You're fluent in both Swedish and English, you're based in or near Gothenburg and hold a valid Swedish work permit and you're excited about joining a high-growth company where flexibility, collaboration, and ownership are part of everyday life.
If you're looking for a role where you can make a measurable impact in a fantastic industry, this could be the right place for you.
Let's build the future of logistics-together.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten, recruiter at Incluso.
