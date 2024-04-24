Customer Success Manager
Meet a Group international AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2024-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Are you ready to join a fast growing scale-up that's changing the way global brands and agencies digitize their media management? Mediatool are looking for a passionate Customer Success Manager in Stockholm, Sweden who excels at building strong client relationships and maximizing the use of innovative tools. Does this sound like you? Apply now!
Your Role:
As our next Customer Success Manager, based in Stockholm, you will be a crucial member of our team, responsible for:
Setting up new customer accounts and leading onboardings.
Proactively engaging with customers to minimize churn.
Developing strategies to enhance customer engagement and upsell effectively.
Providing stellar customer support and enhancing our Help Center.
Relaying customer feedback to our Development team and nurturing ongoing customer relationships
Who You Are:
You have at least 2 years of experience in Customer Success, Relationship Management, or as a Service Manager within the tech industry, preferably in a SaaS company.
You have a proven track record of building strong relationships with customers, particularly at the executive level.
You possess exceptional project and change management skills, with keen attention to detail.
You are a team player, comfortable working with teams across various time zones and especially attuned to the Scandinavian business culture.
Our Offer:
A competitive salary and a key role in our dynamic Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success (SMaCS) team.
Opportunities to grow quickly in a fast-paced start-up, both locally and globally.
An international working environment with a deep focus on the Nordic market.
A company culture that encourages proactivity, shared goals, and teamwork.
Mediatool is a rapidly growing Software as a Service (SaaS) company helping local and global brands manage their media more effectively. Our clients include major names like Kellogg's, Estée Lauder, and H&M, who trust our platform for their marketing planning and performance management.
Apply now! Let's connect and explore how you can contribute to our team in Stockholm. We're reviewing applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8636110