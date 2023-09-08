Customer Solution Manager to Bayer!
2023-09-08
"Advancing life - that's what we at Bayer are all about. We put ourselves to the test day in, day out. All together. All over the world. With enthusiasm for new ideas."
Bayer are looking for a new colleague to join their O2C-team in august as Customer Solution Manager, apply today as we use ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Customer Solution Manager will act as local SPOC (single point of contract) to the SSCDN team on all O2C related activities. In the role you will supervise and support the team regarding issues or activities within for instance Credit management, customer master data, customer order to flow, billing and fulfillment and customer agreements.
You'll be responsible for KPIs, process improvement and follow up regarding the teams
performance as a stakeholder. In this role you have the opportunity to coach and lead a team and drive projects to improve the department and O2C processes.
You are offered
• A chance to work for a global company which is operating in 83 countries.
• The opportunity to take the next step in your career and a chance to develop together with senior colleagues and expand your network.
• A chance to work with a company who are committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with their businesses.
• A committed consulting manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your continued career.
This is a temporary assignment. You will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Bayer. The assignment will be full-time and will start with a 6-month trial period which will then transition to permanent employment, provided that all parties are satisfied with the collaboration!
The assignment at Bayer is for 18 months due to a leave but there is a possibility of extension.
Work tasks
Work tasks
• Act as first point of contact to manage escalations and exceptions from service delivery network, including but not limited to: conflicts in commercial terms, order related inquiries, resolutions for blocked or incomplete orders, price and rebate, claims and complaints.
• Actively manage and engage with key customers and business partners
• Recommend and implement process and technology improvements
• Ensure key performance indicators are met and service is delivered to customers
• Review and approve customer and/or order related requests related to special promotions, deals and pricing.
• Review and approve credit risk assessment and credit limit proposals from service delivery network as per defined workflows.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Someone who is solution-oriented and takes initiatives to solve issues or drive improvement. You need to be good at communication and comfortable with a responsible role since you'll manage a team as well as being in dialog with stakeholders and customers. Preferably you have experience from order management and customer service and is eager to take your next step as a Customer Solution Manager. You have an overall perspective of the Order to Cash process and customer solutions and are eager to start this role at Bayer.
• Fluent in English in speech and writing, due to global customers and employees and as it will be necessary in collaboration with the team in Gdansk.
• A Bachelor's degree in Economics or other related field.
• Preferably 1 year or more experience from a role such as customer support lead or project lead, could also be from other role within Order to Cash, Supply Chain or logistics.
• Good system- and computer knowledge
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge in Lithuanian and/or other Scandinavian language
• Experience of SAP
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Business-oriented
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition. We design our products and services to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to address the unprecedented global challenges presented by a growing and aging global population.
At Bayer, we're committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with our businesses.
Through bold ideas and unprecedented insights, we're pioneering new possibilities that advance life for all of us. That means reimagining how we care for ourselves and one another by empowering everyday health, improving approaches to patient care, and finding better ways to nourish our communities around the world.
