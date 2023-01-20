Customer site content manager to Semcon Product Information
2023-01-20
At Semcon Product Information, we develop technical information for complex products and systems. We are now seeking a person who is interested in taking on and developing a new role in an extremely dynamic environment. The main areas in this role be within communication and web content towards end users. The assignment will include a lot of problem solving and structure building, and you will get the chance to grow in these areas as you further develop the role.
The role
As a Customer Site Content Manager your goal is to improve the user experience of the customer site for end users within the automotive industry. You should meet different stakeholders at our client's site, in a cross-functional role, to identify potential end-user problems and filter what to publish on the client's web support. This is to build up relevant customer information in terms of text, images, and other media. You should also be part of the process to set up the strategy to achieve the very best support information. There will be a team at Semcon producing the desired content, and you will belong to the User Information team at our client's site. Your focus areas will be within web content, customer information and consumer experience. You will be part of meetings and other forums where you gather information, filter information, coordinate it to Semcon's editorial team as well as approve and distribute the information to ensure that the relevant items reach the end user via the client's web channel.
Who are we looking for?
This role requires an excellent ability to communicate with different people and to build relations. You will be working with digital information within support to end users, hence previous experience in creating web content and managing that area would be beneficial in this position. If you have experience from working with digital content for large companies, this would be a good match. You will be working in the automotive industry, and it would be an advantage if you have experience from this area, along with an interest in technology. A vital aspect of being successful in this role is to understand our customer, their technical products and needs. We are therefore seeking someone who is comfortable with taking initiative and being creative in how to gather information. Also, you need to be confident in making decisions.
Do you have a background in communications and/or experience of searching for and collating information from different digital channels, along with an ability to understand the end user's needs? Then you will be able to support in developing an exciting role where you can make a large impact.
We believe that you:
• Have an excellent knowledge in the English language
• Have experience in creating and managing digital- and web content
• Have a background in, or a great interest in, the automotive industry or technology in general
• Have an Academic background
• Have previous experience of supporting end users within digital information
Who are we?
At Semcon, we put people first. The reason is simple, because the one who best understands the end user's needs and behaviours, will develop technology that creates the most benefit for users, customers, our colleagues and our planet.
At Semcon we have great opportunities to develop with our colleagues. Product information is one of our two business areas, and having 800 employees internationally, there are always colleagues to share experiences with.
