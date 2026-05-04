Customer Service

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SkyTech AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2026-05-04
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Hey there!
Do you enjoy taking ideas and turning them into real results? Curious about building something in new markets and growing along the way?
We're now looking for a Country Manager to join our team in Gothenburg and help us grow our business in Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Estonia. Whether you already have experience in business development or you're early in your career and eager to learn, this could be a great opportunity.
About the role
In this role, you'll have a lot of freedom and responsibility from day one. You'll work closely with our team in Gothenburg while taking ownership of developing your markets.
Your days will be a mix of ideas, action, and collaboration. You will:
• Drive growth and increase revenue in your markets
• Identify new opportunities and ways to reach customers
• Plan and run marketing activities and campaigns
• Test ideas, follow up on results, and improve along the way
• Build relationships with customers via phone and email
• Support customers and ensure they have a great experience
Who you are
We're more interested in your mindset than your CV. You might already have experience in sales, marketing, or business development or you might be at the beginning of your career and ready to learn fast.
What matters most is that you:
• Are curious, driven, and enjoy taking initiative
• Like the idea of building something and seeing it grow
• Are comfortable talking to customers and trying new things
• Take responsibility and follow through on your ideas
• Want to develop together with a team
Language skills:
• Fluent English is required
• Czech is a big plus, but not a must
About us
We're part of SignOnDemand / SkyTech - Europe's leading supplier of labelling solutions for electrical, plumbing, and ventilation systems.
At our office in Gothenburg, we're an international and fun team working across multiple European markets. We work closely together, help each other out, and celebrate wins along the way. There's a lot of energy, ideas, and room to grow, both as a team and individually.
What we offer
• A role where you can really make an impact
• The chance to build and grow new markets
• A supportive team that wants to see you succeed
• A workplace where ideas are encouraged and tested
• Great opportunities to learn and develop
Practical information
• Full-time position (office hours)
• Location: Central Gothenburg (on-site)
• 6-month probationary period Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-03
E-post: jacob.barnett@skytechab.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Country manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkyTech AB
(org.nr 556558-8653)
Odinslundsgatan 15 (visa karta
)
412 66 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
HR-chef
Linnea Ahlqvist linnea.ahlqvist@skytech.se 0761349713 Jobbnummer
9890586