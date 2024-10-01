Customer Experience Specialist - Analytics
2024-10-01
Etraveli Group is the leading company globally for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2400 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
The role
Join our newly formed Customer Experience (CX) Strategy & Operations Team and help us reshape how customers interact with our digital platforms. You'll combine your background in Customer Experience or Customer Success, Product Ownership, Service Delivery, UX Design, or Operations to drive improvements in customer journeys while leading data-focused project execution. Your ability to leverage data insights will be crucial in optimizing the CX initiatives and delivering tangible results.
Your Impact:
In this role, you'll play a key part in improving how millions of customers engage with our digital platforms. By driving data-informed customer experience enhancements and leading project coordination, you'll help optimize processes and elevate the overall user journey.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Communication Oversight: Identify and propose strategic opportunities to improve the customers experience across digital channels. Your role is to guide the direction of our communication efforts, not to create or edit content.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Serve as the go-to person for various stakeholders, aligning on strategic deliverables, deadlines, and policies to ensure smooth execution of projects.
Information Flow Management: Strategically manage the flow of information across marketing and customer service channels, ensuring a unified customer experience across email, SMS, FAQ, chat, voice, and more.
Data-Driven Strategy: Utilize tools like Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Snowplow, Segment, or similar, to gather and organize data. Translate these insights into actionable strategies that enhance our digital customer journey.
Innovative Customer Experience: Lead the strategic direction of customer-facing projects such as "MyPortal," "Self-Service," "Chatbots," "IVR," "Booking Flow," "Mobile Apps," and more. Bring new ideas to improve speed and effectiveness in these areas.
Partner Coordination: Strategically align efforts with partners like Booking.com to ensure the success of customer experience initiatives.
Requirements
2-3 years of experience in a similar role, working with data to improve customer experience.
Data-Driven Background: Experience working with analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Snowplow, Segment, or other Customer Data Platforms (CDPs). It's a plus if you have implemented or been part of the implementation of new analytics tools, or are capable of guiding the team in setting requirements for better insights.
Experience working in B2C Customer Support is a strong advantage, providing insights into the challenges and needs of consumer-facing environments.
What you will bring
Fresh Perspectives: A belief that there are always quicker and more effective ways of doing things. You're ready to suggest new approaches that can benefit the team and the company.
Strategic Mindset: Skilled at identifying strategic opportunities and guiding teams toward impactful improvements, without being directly involved in content creation.

Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
