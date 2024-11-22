Customer Care Manager
2024-11-22
Job DescriptionTo Samsung we are now looking for a Customer Care Manager!
In the role you will beresponsible for the Customer Care team with the main responsibility to secure and optimize a high-quality Consumer Experience across all touchpoints by managing escalated Consumer claims and work proactively to improve Consumer processes.
Customer Care team represents the Voice of the Customers and ensures Consumer escalations are managed and insights are analyzed and shared with relevant stakeholders team and act on the insights and trend seen from Consumer escalation claims.
The Customer Care Manager will be overviewing the daily business, develop the team and act on the insights and trend seen from Consumer escalation claims.
Your tasks and responsibilities will be:
Overall responsibility of Customer Care team and consumer complaints.
Overall responsibility of Customer Care KPIs.
Develop Customer Care support and establish a proactive mindset to minimize complaints.
Analyze Consumer Escalation Claims and Insight and proactively work with all stakeholders, both internal and external, to ensure excellent customer care and efficient reduction of complaints.
Manage and support Product Liability cases, consumer board and insurance claims.
Monitor Cost and budget for Consumer Escalation Claims.
Establish and/or update processes to further secure the Consumer journey.
Qualifications You have high understanding of Consumer Law.
You have experience of customer service involving insurance handling/regress demands.
You have significant experience in managing teams, ideally within the Consumer Electronics services sectors.
You are native level in writing and speaking in one Nordic language (Finnish, Norwegian, Danish or Swedish) and are fluent in English in speech and writing.
Personal Qualities
To thrive in the role of Customer Care Manager you have a detail-oriented approach and are professional and ambitious. You are analytical, service-minded and curious, as well as driven, structured and efficient.
Company Description Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives. #DoWhatYouCant
This is a full-time position during office hours. The assignment is set to start around 2025-01-01 and is expected to runt until 2029-12-31, with the possibility of an extension. You will be employed by JobBusters and assigned to work with our exciting client. Please submit your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously. Applications received before 2024-11-19 will be prioritized in the initial selection. The final application deadline is 2024-11-22.
