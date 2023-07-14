CTO to Blika Group!
2023-07-14
About Blika Group
Blika Group consists of the operating entities Blika Solutions AB, which specializes in legal entity and tax & legal management, and Audimex GmbH, which specialize in audit, risk & compliance management. The two companies joined forces in March 2022.
Blika Solutions AB was founded in 1989. Blika is a leading software company specializing in innovative solutions for tax & legal management. Blika's cutting-edge software empowers businesses to streamline their legal operations, enhance compliance, and optimize their tax management processes. Blika caters to the unique needs of various industries and organizations with a focus on user-friendly interfaces and customizable options.
Audimex GmbH was founded in 1999 to facilitate the work of audit units. For this purpose, software systems were developed to design audit processes simultaneously, seamlessly, and in a standardized manner in accordance with IIA standards.
The services offered by Audimex include implementation projects, assistance, and training. Your needs and requirements are always our top priority. Depending on the audit department's size and complexity, Audimex offers two software system solutions. The result is an audit management system that adapts to customers' requirements like a tailored suit. Today, over 250 companies rely on Audimex and use the products to automate their audit processes as much as possible.
And now, as Blika Group sets its sights on a future filled with endless possibilities and exponential growth, we are excited to announce that we are actively searching for our next Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to join our exceptional team!
About the role
Blika is looking for an experienced leader to take on the role of CTO. Having already built an established and talented team of IT professionals, we are seeking an individual who possesses the ability to delve extensively into their existing technical landscape. A key part of the role is also to devise ways to optimize it and define the roadmap as we continue to grow and scale our operations.
As a key part of their leadership team, you will be working alongside the CEO, CCO, COO, and CFO overseeing all aspects of technology from development and infrastructure, bridging the gap from tech to operations!
As an inspiring leader, you should be great at mixing tech and business to contribute to our growth and product expansion. Additionally, you should possess the ability to explain technical concepts like velocity, technical debt, people dependence, and technical stacks to stakeholders, including management and the supervisory board. You will also be working with and aligning geographically separated teams, as we currently have teams in Sweden and Germany and will be expanding to other places in the future. Although this position is located in Stockholm, extensive travel is expected.
You will be part of the management team in a fast-growing international organization. You will have the opportunity to make a significant impact and shape both the products and the overall organization. Additionally, you may participate in an incentive program that includes ownership in the group.
To manage this role successfully, we see that you have the following:
• 7 + years experience within an IT environment and 3-5 years in a manager position
• Experienced technical team leader in SaaS organizations and building teams
• Intercultural and people leadership experience
• A high degree of autonomy within tech requires drive, integrity, and determination
• Know-how of IT security / ISO topics
• Experience with large complex projects with many integrations
• A curious mind and the ability to see, use, and develop technology from a business and user perspective
• Identify needs/risks and push through requirements as we grow and develop our products
• Budget, planning experience, and KPI monitoring in an agile organization
• Design and architect skills for merging platforms
• Experience from fast-growing international organizations and a modern development environment with new technology
This recruitment is carried out in collaboration with Ants Executive who specialize in executive search within the tech industry.
Responsible recruiter: Molly Benner
For questions, please contact me at: molly.benner@ants.se
or 072 145 73 33
Interviews are ongoing, so send your application today.
