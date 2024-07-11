Crypto Engineer
What you'll be doing primarily:
Building the most powerful, easy to use payment platform in the world.
Delivering new features and enhancements to our platform.
Working closely with the Frontend and Mobile Engineering teams to integrate frontend UI.
Collaborating with product managers, designers, engineers and other project stakeholders throughout the software development life cycle (planning, design, implementation, deployment and support).
Helping the team keep up-to-date with the tech stack ecosystem.
Writing high quality code with performance and scalability in mind.
Working on integrating with existing blockchains.
Working on a microservice architecture, aiming for security and scalability.
Required qualifications:
Knowledge of fundamental blockchain principles.
Knowledge of blockchain daemons such as Geth or Bitcoind.
Knowledge of Solidity programming.
Experience in integrating with blockchains.
Experience with Node.js, TypeScript, Go and other frameworks.
Spent lots of quality time coding, deeply learning the powerful idioms and important idiosyncrasies of multiple programming languages and their ecosystems. We prefer to code mostly in JavaScript (node.js), Golang and Python.
Strong understanding of relational (preferably PostgreSQL) and/or non-relational databases (e.g. Redis).
Strong understanding of web semantics.
Knowledge of revision control systems.
Basic knowledge of standard development pipelines, including build and other Automation tools.
Fluent written and oral English skills.
Bonus if you have:
Experience in working on blockchain projects like DeFi, staking or lightning network.
Experience in developing APIs for other products you've worked on.
Developing software interacting with message queues (e.g. Kafka, NSQ, Pulsar or RabbitMQ).
Experience in integrating APIs from other services providers.
Proven record of having worked with performance budgets.
Fluency in cryptocurrencies or other digital assets as they are core to our business.
Community talks, certifications, and/or blog posts on your interests and research.
